One North Movement Tops Ranking of Pro-Tinubu Campaign Groups

A new ranking has positioned the One North Movement as the most impactful support group for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign, surpassing the City Boy Movement and other prominent organizations. The assessment highlights the growing influence of decentralized political advocacy, particularly in northern Nigeria.

A recent assessment of pro-President Bola Tinubu campaign support groups has revealed a new hierarchy, with the One North Movement emerging as the leading force.

The ranking, compiled through a nationwide online evaluation, specifically highlighted the One North Movement’s significant impact on the re-election campaign, support mobilization, and overall advocacy for President Tinubu as the nation approaches the 2027 presidential election. The evaluation process meticulously considered the groups’ grassroots reach and the tangible effects of their campaigns in bolstering support for the Tinubu administration.

The results clearly indicated the One North Movement’s dominance, surpassing numerous other well-known organizations, including the City Boy Movement, a group closely linked to Seyi Tinubu, Paschal Okechukwu (widely known as Cubana Chief Priest), and Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), alongside a network of other influential figures. The outcome of this ranking is being interpreted by political analysts as a demonstration of the increasing importance of decentralized political advocacy groups, particularly within the northern region of Nigeria.

This region consistently plays a pivotal role in determining electoral results due to its substantial voter base. These groups are demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of modern political engagement, actively utilizing online platforms, conducting extensive community outreach programs, and implementing welfare initiatives designed to resonate with and persuade potential voters. This shift represents a departure from traditional campaign strategies and underscores the evolving dynamics of political mobilization in Nigeria.

The success of the One North Movement, in particular, suggests a growing appetite for grassroots-driven campaigns that prioritize direct engagement with communities and address their specific needs. The ranking also highlights the effectiveness of combining digital strategies with on-the-ground activities to maximize reach and impact. The ability to connect with voters on a personal level, coupled with a strong online presence, appears to be a key factor in the One North Movement’s success.

Muhammad Ali, also known as Abba G, the leader of the One North Movement, expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the significance of the poll results. He characterized the outcome as a powerful endorsement from the Nigerian people, signifying their confidence in the group’s efforts. Ali emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the positive effects of President Tinubu’s leadership are experienced by citizens across all regions of Nigeria.

He stated that the One North Movement will continue to dedicate its resources and energy to supporting the populace and advocating for the continuation of the current administration’s policies. Alhaji Sani Ahmad Zangina, the deputy leader of the One North Movement, echoed Ali’s sentiments, describing the recognition as both encouraging and a strong motivator.

Zangina affirmed that the One North Movement is now strategically positioned to amplify its nationwide campaign efforts in preparation for upcoming political contests, with a primary focus on securing President Tinubu’s re-election. The group intends to build upon its existing momentum and expand its reach to further solidify its position as a leading force in the political landscape. This ranking is expected to spur other support groups to reassess their strategies and enhance their grassroots engagement efforts





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