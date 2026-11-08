One killed, five injured as violence disrupts NDC procession in Asaba

One person was killed and five others injured when violence disrupted an NDC procession in Asaba, Delta State. The party blames political opponents, while police say organisers ignored security advice against a road march.

One person was killed and five others were injured on Saturday, November 7, 2026, when violence disrupted a political procession in Asaba, Delta State. The procession was organised by the Obidient/OK Movement in support of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident occurred along Nnebisi Road during what the party called a One Million Man March. The Delta State Police Command said it has launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances of the violence and identify those responsible. The police said the violence erupted at about 12:15 p.m. along the busy Nnebisi Road. One person died and five others were injured, and the victims' identities were not yet known.

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Police Warn Organisers Of Violence Risk

According to the police, the Command received intelligence before the rally indicating a likelihood of violence. Organisers were invited to a security meeting and briefed on the threats. They were advised against an open-road procession and told to use a designated venue where adequate security could be provided. The police said the organisers ignored the advice and proceeded with the road procession.

Operatives responded to a distress call, moved to the scene and evacuated the injured to hospital. Security was reinforced in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order. The Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, condemned the violence. He said political parties have the right to organise lawful campaigns, but such activities must not endanger public safety.

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He urged parties to avoid road processions and to liaise with police ahead of gatherings. Erale assured residents that the investigation would be thorough and impartial. He asked anyone with useful information to contact the Command on 09155570008 or 09155570007. The NDC condemned the incident as a premeditated attack on its supporters during a peaceful march.

NDC Blames Armed Hoodlums For Attack

In a statement signed by its media and publicity team and issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, Ochei Media Team, the party said armed hoodlums carrying sticks, knives, machetes and other dangerous weapons attacked participants. The party said several supporters sustained knife and machete injuries and were receiving treatment in hospitals across the state. It added that dozens of campaign vehicles were vandalised and destroyed.

The NDC said it prayed for the victims' quick recovery and stood firmly with them. The party rejected any suggestion that the violence was a clash. It described the incident as a premeditated, unprovoked and criminal assault on democracy. It called on Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible, including alleged sponsors.

The NDC also urged security agencies to protect political parties and their supporters from intimidation during campaigns. It asked its supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliation, saying its response would come through the ballot box. The party accused unnamed political opponents of resorting to violence out of desperation after what it called a massive turnout and enthusiasm among supporters from the state's 25 local government areas. It insisted the attack would not deter its political activities.

Victor Ochei Accuses APC Of Intimidation

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and NDC senatorial candidate for Delta North, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, accused members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the attack. He spoke to journalists at his campaign office in Asaba after the incident.

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Ochei described the attack as unacceptable and a dangerous threat to democratic participation. He accused the ruling party of political intimidation instead of issue-based campaigning. He said it was unfortunate that a party seeking re-election would allegedly mobilise people to attack opponents rather than present its record. He said he saw no reason why the ruling party should descend so low as to mobilise people against the opposition.

He called the act condemnable and unacceptable. He added that a party doing well should tell the people what it has achieved instead of resorting to intimidation. Ochei called on Governor Oborevwori to rein in members of his party and prevent Delta State from descending into political hostility and bloodshed. He warned that Delta State should not be turned into a theatre of bloodshed.

APC Rejects Claims Linking It To Violence

The NDC also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, religious leaders and the media to take note of the incident and demand accountability. APC Publicity Secretary Valentine Onojeghuo dismissed Ochei's claims. He said there was no evidence linking APC members to the violence. He described the allegations as reckless and politically motivated.

Onojeghuo said the NDC should address its own internal disagreements rather than blame the APC. He said the party was fractured and had infighting, particularly in Delta State. He argued that the onus of proof was critical and that the NDC had no proof. The APC spokesman recalled that Governor Oborevwori, during the inauguration of the party's campaign council, emphasised the need for peaceful, issue-based campaigns without violence or confrontation with opponents. He said the APC remained committed to peaceful politics.