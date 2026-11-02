Fire at Nnewi diesel storage site injures one, destroys tanks, suspected arson

A fire at a diesel storage site in Nnewi, Anambra State, left one person badly burnt and destroyed several storage tanks. The Anambra State Fire Service contained the blaze and suspects arson.

A fire outbreak at a diesel storage site in Ndieze Nwankwo, along Edibros Road, Uruagu, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has left one person badly burnt and destroyed several storage tanks and other items.

The incident, suspected to be a case of arson, occurred late on Sunday, November 1, 2026, causing panic among residents living near the scene. Although no death was recorded, an eyewitness said the injured person was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The Anambra State Fire Service confirmed that it received a distress call at about 5:45 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Firefighters were deployed immediately and worked diligently to contain the fire, preventing further spread.

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Fire Service Responds To Diesel Storage Blaze

According to the Head of the Media and Publicity Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, some storage tanks were affected by the fire. He said firefighters concluded their operations and departed the scene at 2058 hours on the same day. An eyewitness described the scene, saying the fire started suddenly with very thick smoke that engulfed the whole vicinity.

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The eyewitness added that the fire came with some explosions and burnt for several minutes before the arrival of the firefighters, who battled to extinguish it and prevented it from spreading further. Chiketa said, The Anambra State Fire Service has successfully contained a fire outbreak at a diesel storage site in Ndieze Nwankwo, along Edibros Road, Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The distress call was received at approximately 1745 hours on Sunday, 1st November, 2026, following a fire outbreak involving storage tanks containing diesel at the location. He added, Firefighters immediately mobilised to the scene and worked diligently to contain the fire, preventing further spread. Some of the storage tanks were, however, affected by the fire. The incident was suspected to be a case of arson, as it was alleged that an unidentified individual deliberately set the facility on fire.

Investigation Into Arson Suspicions Continues

The actual cause of the fire remains subject to investigation. Chiketa also said, Unfortunately, one victim was affected by the fire and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Firefighters concluded their operations and departed the scene at 2058 hours on the same day. The Anambra State Fire Service urged members of the public to exercise caution in their daily activities, particularly when handling and storing petroleum products.

The public is also advised to report fire emergencies promptly by contacting the Fire Service to ensure a timely response and minimise loss of lives and property. Diesel is a combustible petroleum product, and fires involving its storage can pose serious risks to nearby residents, property and businesses, particularly when storage facilities are located close to residential areas.

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Public Advised On Fire Safety Regulations

Such incidents also raise concerns about compliance with fire safety regulations, the proper handling of petroleum products and the need for adequate emergency response measures.