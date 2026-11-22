A fatal collision involving three trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed one life in Ogun State early Sunday morning. Traffic and accident scenes have been cleared, with normal movement fully restored by authorities.

A single person has died following a severe road traffic accident that involved the collision of three trucks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, causing significant disruption before being resolved by emergency responders and traffic officials. The crash occurred at approximately 7:12 am directly in front of the Ashabi Police Station. It happened along the BHN axis, which is the inbound lane heading towards Lagos. Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, officially confirmed these details in an accident report released on Sunday.

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Akinbiyi disclosed that a total of four persons were involved in the accident. He stated that one individual died as a result of the collision.

Three Trucks Involved in Collision

However, he clarified that no other injuries were recorded among the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash. The vehicles identified at the scene include a red FAW container truck bearing the registration number AAA 150 YM. Another vehicle involved was a white HOWO Granite truck with the registration number LSR 59 YN. A third truck was also part of the collision but was evacuated before TRACE operatives arrived at the scene.

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Akinbiyi noted that the deceased died due to over-speeding on the part of one of the trucks involved. He emphasized that the traffic was moving at a dangerous speed, which contributed significantly to the severity of the accident. This factor was cited as the primary cause for the loss of life and the nature of the crash. TRACE operatives worked diligently on the ground to manage the scene effectively.

They controlled and managed traffic during the evacuation exercise to prevent any secondary accidents. Their presence was crucial in ensuring the safety of other road users and the recovery teams. The corpse of the deceased was evacuated to the morgue at Idera Hospital.

Traffic Restored After Debris Removal

Meanwhile, the affected trucks were taken to the Motor Traffic Division of the police in Mowe for further investigation and storage. This process was carried out to preserve evidence and facilitate official inquiries. By the end of the morning, traffic movement on the expressway had been fully restored. The accident scene was completely cleared of debris and damaged vehicles.

The road is now free-flowing, allowing normal traffic movement to resume without any hindrance. Authorities have advised all motorists to drive with caution, especially on high-traffic routes like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Over-speeding remains a critical issue that leads to tragic outcomes. Drivers are encouraged to adhere strictly to speed limits to ensure everyone's safety.

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This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving on major highways. The loss of life is a tragedy that could have been prevented with greater attention to road safety regulations. Communities and drivers must remain vigilant to avoid such accidents in the future.