The Ondo State Government has released an eight-day burial schedule for late Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, with services running from December 13 to December 20, 2026.

The Ondo State Government has officially released an eight-day programme of burial activities for the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti. His funeral service and interment are scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2026, marking the culmination of a week-long series of tributes. The comprehensive schedule was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the State Burial Committee, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN) and Apostle Eniola Olushola, Esq, respectively. This detailed itinerary ensures that dignitaries, family members, and the public can participate in honouring a figure who was born on May 11, 1926, and passed away on October 20, 2026.

Cultural Heritage Opening Ceremony Details

The eight-day commemoration begins on Sunday, December 13, with a cultural heritage day designed to celebrate the life and legacy of the deceased. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 12 noon at the Dr Olusegun Mimiko International Centre for Culture and Events, widely known as The Dome, in Akure. This event will feature a showcase of Ondo State's cultural heritage, setting a respectful and celebratory tone for the remaining days of mourning. It serves as the primary introduction to the public events that will follow, emphasizing the deep cultural roots and significance of Pa Fasoranti within the state.

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Football Matches and Commendation Services

Activities on Monday, December 14, commence with a commendation service at Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, at 9.00 am. This is immediately followed by a novelty football match held at the Akure Township Stadium in Fasoranti's honour. The football fixtures are structured to engage different segments of the community, with Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, taking on St Frances, Akure, at 2.00 pm. A second match will see Akure High School face Ondo Boys High School at 4.00 pm. These sporting events provide a unique platform for community solidarity and tribute, moving beyond formal ceremonies to include recreational honouring.

Symposium Themes and Academic Tributes

Tuesday, December 15, is dedicated to intellectual and formal tributes at The Dome, Akure. The day begins at 10.00 am with a symposium themed "A Selfless Cradle Light That The Yoruba Race Can't Forget In A Hurry." This symposium is jointly organized by Afenifere, the DAWN Commission, and the Ondo State Government, highlighting the political and social weight of the deceased's contributions. Following the symposium, a national tribute and academic award will be presented to recognize scholarly and societal achievements associated with his life. These events underscore the academic and political influence Pa Fasoranti exerted throughout his decades of public service.

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Lying-in-State and Funeral Service Schedule

On Wednesday, December 16, the focus shifts to a more intimate setting with a lying-in-state and Christian wake-keep at the deceased's country home, Omolere Close, Akure, at 4.00 pm. This allows family and close associates to pay their final respects in a private capacity before the major public events. The principal funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, December 17, at St David's Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10.00 am prompt. The interment will follow immediately after the service at the church cemetery, concluding the core religious ceremonies with a formal burial.

Post-Burial Thanksgivings and Family Visits

The commemoration continues with a reception and entertainment of guests at designated venues for different categories of attendees after the interment. The programme extends into the following week with a thanksgiving service at Akure Central Mosque at 1.00 pm on Friday, December 18. Saturday, December 19, is set aside specifically for family visits to Baba's residence, allowing for private grieving and connection. The final activity is an outing and thanksgiving service at St David's Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10.00 am on Sunday, December 20, bringing the eight-day programme to a close.