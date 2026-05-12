Ondo State Police Command Arrests Suspected Armed Robber in Abusoro Axis of Akure South Local Government Area

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber operating in Abusoro axis of Akure South Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, Idowu Babayemi, was apprehended following a routine patrol by police operatives within the Onimalu axis of the state. Upon sighting the suspect, a search was conducted after which a locally made pistol was found in his possession.

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber operating in Abusoro axis of Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Idowu Babayemi, was apprehended following a routine patrol by police operatives within the Onimalu axis of the state. According to the spokesperson of the command, Abayomi Jimoh, upon sighting the suspect, a search was conducted after which a locally made pistol was found in his possession. Jimoh, who disclosed that credible intelligence received by the command aided in the arrest of the suspect following weeks of surveillance, stated that the suspect will be charged to court after investigations.

'The successful operation further demonstrates the command's proactive and intelligence-driven policing strategy targeted at curbing armed robbery, illegal arms proliferation and other criminal activities across the state. 'The Commissioner of Police commended the officers involved in the operation for their vigilance, professionalism and dedication to duty





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Armed Robbery Ondo State Police Command Idowu Babayemi Abusoro Axis Akure South Local Government Area Onimalu Axis Pistol Armed Robbery Armed Robbery Armed Robbery Armed Robbery Armed Robbery

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