Ondo State inducted 59 new nurses from the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo with a 100 percent success rate. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adejuyigbe and guest speaker Prof. Faremi emphasized professional excellence and patient compassion.

The University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State has officially inducted 59 graduates from its Faculty of Nursing Science into the professional nursing workforce. This significant ceremony, held at the Oladipo Akinkugbe Hall on the Laje Campus, marked the successful transition of these students from academic training to professional practice. The institution celebrated a remarkable 100 percent success rate among the candidates, highlighting the rigorous standards maintained throughout their educational journey.

The induction and oath-taking ceremony took place on Tuesday, serving as a formal bridge between classroom learning and real-world healthcare delivery. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe addressed the new nurses, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, compassion, and excellence in their service to humanity. She noted that this perfect pass rate reflected the university's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the rigorous preparation provided to these future healthcare leaders.

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Leadership Mandates Professional Excellence

Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe described the induction as a defining moment in the professional journey of the graduates, emphasizing that their degrees, professional certification, and the oath taken were not the end of their journey but a launchpad for greater accomplishments. According to her, the graduates were stepping out from a solid foundation of an institution built on excellence in medical education and healthcare. She stated that their 100 percent pass rate proved they were already standing on high ground, yet their professional responsibilities were just beginning.

The Vice-Chancellor reminded the inductees that beyond the administration of medications and the performance of clinical procedures, nursing was fundamentally about caring for people and preserving human dignity. She warned that patients may forget the names of the drugs administered or the distinctions earned in school, but they will never forget how the nurse made them feel. Her message underscored that professional reassurance could heal fear just as much as medicine heals the body.

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Key Pillars Of Nursing Ethics Defined

Prof. Adenike Faremi of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, delivered a lecture titled From Graduation to Greatness: Building a Life of Purpose and Excellence in the Nursing Profession. She challenged the inductees to look beyond the acquisition of certificates and professional titles, focusing instead on the tangible difference they would make in the lives of patients and communities. She stated that graduation was not the conclusion of their journey but the beginning of a professional responsibility that demanded integrity, accountability, competence, and compassion.

Prof. Adenike Faremi identified dignity, confidentiality, competence, and truthfulness as the four pillars of the nursing oath. She noted that every patient deserved respect and quality care irrespective of social status, financial circumstances, educational background, or other differences. She emphasized that the professional oath taken by nurses must be reflected in their everyday conduct, regardless of their place of practice or whether they were being supervised, ensuring that ethical standards remained non-negotiable.

Future Expectations For New Nurses

The Vice-Chancellor further charged the nurses to make excellence a non-negotiable standard, stressing that professional nursing practice required integrity, attention to detail, ethical conduct, lifelong learning, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety. She urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the University of Medical Sciences wherever their careers might take them, whether within Nigeria or internationally. This global perspective encourages the graduates to represent the institution with pride and professionalism on any stage.

She also encouraged the new nurses to maintain strong connections with their alma mater through mentorship, research, and professional collaboration. This ongoing relationship is designed to foster continuous growth and support within the academic and medical communities. Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor advised the inductees to prioritize their physical and mental well-being, recognizing that sustainable careers in healthcare require personal resilience and balance alongside professional dedication.