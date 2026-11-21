Minister Olawande launches a vocational program in Ondo State to distribute industrial sewing machines, aiming to create 4,000 jobs and empower young entrepreneurs in the fashion sector.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Segun Olawande, has officially launched the Youth in Fashion Entrepreneurship Empowerment Initiative in Ondo State. This strategic program is designed to identify the vast potential of the local fashion industry to support entrepreneurship, generate employment, and improve the overall livelihoods of young Nigerians. The initiative focuses on equipping aspiring and existing professionals with practical skills and essential opportunities to earn a living through trade.

First Phase Distributes 200 Industrial Sewing Machines

The initial phase of the program has successfully distributed two hundred industrial sewing machines to qualified fashion designers within the state. According to official reports, each machine is valued at over N400,000, representing a significant financial investment in the beneficiaries. The selection process for recipients was conducted entirely online to ensure transparency and fairness, with Olawande explicitly stating that he did not personally know any of the individuals receiving the equipment.

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This distribution marks the beginning of a broader plan to reach one thousand beneficiaries across Ondo State. The minister emphasized that the goal is to scale the initiative in subsequent phases, with future distribution events expected to take place in different locations. The current focus remains on providing the necessary tools for designers to increase their productivity and scale their businesses, addressing a critical gap in access to industrial-grade equipment.

Olawande Personal Motivation and Skills Advocacy

Speaking on the origins of the initiative, Olawande explained that the idea was born out of a desire to make a positive impact, particularly as he prepares for his upcoming wedding. He noted that many fashion designers lack access to industrial sewing machines, which are essential for increasing productivity and scaling their businesses. "We started with 200, and we are still going further. I'm getting married, and I believe I should do that with impact," Olawande stated.

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The minister also highlighted his personal journey, recalling how he learned photography in Egbeda under the guidance of a mentor. He noted that without the opportunity to learn that skill, he might not have become a photographer, let alone a minister. He used his own experience to preach the importance of skills acquisition, urging that not every job has to be a white-collar role. "Some of us started from very humble beginnings, and we believe we got to where we are today because we acquired one skill or another," he added.

Sustainability Plans and Expanded Reach

To ensure the sustainability and accountability of the initiative, Olawande outlined a monitoring framework that includes visiting beneficiaries' shops to assess their progress. Representatives in respective areas will also be tasked with monitoring their businesses to ensure the resources are used effectively. The minister reiterated that the next distribution will likely move to other locations within the state, such as Ifedore, Ese-Odo, or Owo, to meet the target of one thousand beneficiaries.

Furthermore, plans are in place to extend the initiative to other occupations, including bricklayers, to support people who work with their hands. Olawande expressed a strong commitment to supporting individuals with practical skills, stating, "Charity begins at home." This approach underscores the government's broader message of promoting vocational training and self-reliance as viable pathways to economic stability and success for the youth.

Witnesses Confirm Transparency and Usage Directives

Segun Olulade, Executive Director of Customer Safety City and Marketing at Galaxy Backbone, witnessed the distribution and commended the minister's commitment to impacting lives. Olulade noted that Olawande was undertaking the initiative even as he prepares for his wedding, describing it as a selfless act of service. He emphasized that the beneficiaries were selected online, reinforcing the transparency of the process, and urged them to use the machines productively rather than selling them.

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Olulade's message to the recipients was clear: none of them should take the machines and sell them, as this is a common issue with empowerment programs. He described the beneficiaries as genuine practitioners who are already involved in fashion designing in their respective communities across the state. By focusing on those who are already engaged in the trade, the initiative aims to maximize the immediate impact of the equipment and drive growth in the local fashion industry.