Ondo State Government imposes strict timber transport bans following a fatal truck accident in Ominla that claimed three lives. New regulations target illegal roadside stockpiling and night movements.

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident involving a timber-laden truck in Ominla, located within the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. In direct response to this fatal incident, the Ondo State Government has instituted an immediate ban on the movement of timber vehicles after 7 p.m. The administration has also ordered the urgent removal of all logs stockpiled along public roads and highways across the state.

Details Of The Ominla Road Accident

Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Forestry, confirmed the details of the collision in an official statement issued on Friday. Preliminary investigations by authorities indicate that the crash was directly linked to the illegal activities of timber operators. These operators had been loading logs along the roadside, creating hazardous conditions for motorists. The statement did not disclose the identities of the victims or provide further specific details regarding the exact circumstances of the accident.

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Illegal Stockpiling Causes Traffic Hazards

Timber dealers, loggers, loaders, and transporters had previously received explicit warnings against stockpiling felled logs along roads. Such practices obstruct normal traffic flow, narrow the available road space, and significantly impair motorists' visibility. Obayangban emphasized that this practice, especially when combined with roadside loading and night transportation, poses serious and unacceptable risks to motorists and other road users. The government stated that commercial timber activities must not be allowed to endanger human lives.

Strict New Transport Regulations Enforced

To prevent further tragedies, Obayangban announced three immediate measures designed to regulate the industry. First, there is a total prohibition on stockpiling felled logs along roads and highways. Second, the loading of timber by the roadside is strictly banned. Third, the movement of timber-laden vehicles is restricted after 7 p.m. The director also directed the owners of logs already deposited along roads to remove them without delay to clear the pathways for safe passage.

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Task Force And Security Agency Collaboration

The Government Task Force on Forestry will collaborate with security agencies to enforce these new directives across the entire state. Obayangban warned that violators will face the full weight of the law for any infractions. He further cautioned timber contractors, farmers, and loggers against individuals or groups who falsely present themselves as members of the forestry task force. He clarified that the only task force recognized by the state government and the Ministry is the one constituted by the Senior Special Assistant on Forestry.

Verification Of Authorized Personnel

Obayangban specified that authorized members of the task force carry identification cards bearing his telephone number. This feature allows contractors and loggers to verify the identities of personnel demanding compliance or fees. He urged timber contractors, dealers, loaders, and drivers to comply with the new directives immediately. The government insists that strict adherence to these safety measures is essential to protect the public and maintain order in the timber sector.