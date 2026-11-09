Ondo Residents Demand BEDC Fix Irregular Power Supply Amid Heat

Ondo residents urge BEDC, NERC, and Federal Government to resolve erratic electricity, citing business losses and health risks during dry season heatwaves.

Residents across Ondo State have intensified their appeals to the Federal Government, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC), and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company ( BEDC) to urgently resolve the persistent and erratic electricity supply that has paralyzed economic activities and threatened public health. The worsening power crisis, particularly in Akure, has disrupted daily life, forced households and small businesses to incur exorbitant costs for alternative power generation, and exacerbated financial hardships during the onset of the dry season.

Core Impact on Ondo Business Operations

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) customers in Akure describe the current power landscape as unpredictable and unsustainable for commerce, with many communities experiencing prolonged blackouts while others receive merely a few hours of electricity daily. The instability has severely hampered income-generating activities for barbershops, tailoring outfits, cold rooms, restaurants, and provision stores, which rely on consistent energy to operate essential equipment and serve customers effectively.

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Ayomide Ibrahim, a resident of Akure, highlighted that the erratic supply has reduced daily electricity access to approximately three hours, making it nearly impossible for families to power fans and other essential appliances during intensifying heat waves. He noted that the combination of unreliable power and rising temperatures has made sleeping at night increasingly difficult, forcing those who can afford it to spend significant portions of their income on petrol for generators while low-income earners endure the physical toll of the heat.

Funmilayo Ibikunle, another Akure resident, emphasized that traders dealing in frozen foods, beverages, and other perishable goods are disproportionately affected by the frequent power interruptions, which compromise product quality and force merchants to divert daily earnings toward fuel and generator maintenance rather than business reinvestment.

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Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Responses

Ayoade Akereja, an official of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) stationed in Akure, attributed the severe reduction in power availability to constraints in gas supply to the nation's power-generating companies, which directly limits the volume of electricity available for transmission and subsequent distribution to consumers.

Despite BEDC's explanation regarding upstream gas shortages, residents like Ibikunle argued that the lack of transparency in power restoration and the failure to deliver commensurate value for money paid on electricity bills warrant immediate regulatory intervention and monitoring by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and relevant federal authorities.

Real-World Consequences and Next Steps

The financial burden of maintaining petrol-powered generators has forced many small-scale enterprises to operate at reduced capacity or cease operations entirely, as the high cost of fuel erodes profit margins and increases the overall cost of running businesses across Ondo State.

Residents are now calling on the Federal Government and BEDC to implement immediate solutions that stabilize power delivery, ensuring that consumers can plan their economic and domestic activities without the constant disruption caused by unpredictable blackouts during the critical dry season period.