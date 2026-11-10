Ondo PWDs Issue 14-Day Ultimatum to Governor Aiyedatiwa Over Marginalisation

Persons with Disabilities in Ondo State have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding political appointments, civil service jobs, and agency board reforms before mass protests.

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Ondo State have issued a strict 14-day ultimatum to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding immediate action on alleged systemic marginalization and poor representation within the state government. The group has threatened to organize mass protests if their specific demands regarding political appointments, employment opportunities, and administrative reforms are not addressed within the stipulated timeframe.

Urgent Call for Board Constitution

Comrade Gideon Joseph, the state chairman of the Persons with Disabilities group, announced this ultimatum on Monday in a statement distributed to journalists in Akure. He expressed deep concern over the persistent delay in constituting the board of the Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities. Joseph stated that this administrative delay has effectively deprived thousands of PWDs across the state from receiving effective leadership and accessing vital government opportunities.

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The chairman attributed the ongoing stalemate to internal disagreements among various disability clusters regarding who should emerge as the chairman of the board. He warned that this leadership tussle among competing groups is directly harming the interests of persons with disabilities statewide. Joseph highlighted that while these clusters struggle over representation, thousands of individuals remain without essential protection, information, and access to public resources.

Demands for Political Representation

Joseph accused certain disability clusters of attempting to monopolize the agency's leadership, insisting that no single group should hold exclusive control over its affairs. He further questioned the representation of persons with disabilities in the over 1,000 political appointments reportedly made by the Aiyedatiwa administration. He specifically asked where the visually impaired, hearing impaired, and other recognized disability communities are within these appointments.

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The group urged the governor to consider qualified PWDs from diverse disability clusters for political appointments, stressing that their demand is rooted in fairness and equal opportunities. Joseph emphasized that persons with disabilities are citizens of Ondo State and are fully qualified to serve in various government capacities. He rejected the notion that PWDs should be confined only to teaching positions, noting that many possess diverse professional qualifications.

Employment and Legal Framework

The group called for the employment of at least 100 qualified persons with disabilities into the state and local government civil services. They also demanded a comprehensive audit of PWDs currently employed across ministries, departments, and agencies to determine their actual level of representation in the public service. Joseph called for reasonable accommodation in recruitment processes, including accessible application procedures and necessary support to enable qualified PWDs to compete for available positions.

Joseph pointed to Ekiti State as a model, which reportedly approved the employment of 30 persons with disabilities into its public service in August 2026. This move aligned with Ekiti State's five per cent employment reservation policy. The Ondo State group stated that their demands are backed by the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, and the Ondo State Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities Law 2011.

Protests and Judicial Measures

Joseph clarified that the group was not seeking confrontation but rather justice, accountability, and equal opportunities for all citizens. However, he warned that the state government's failure to address these demands within 14 days would leave the group with no option but to embark on protests. The group also indicated they would pursue other lawful administrative and judicial measures to enforce their rights.

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This ultimatum highlights growing tensions between civil society groups and the state government regarding inclusivity and representation. The outcome of this 14-day period will likely determine the future of disability rights advocacy in Ondo State and potentially set a precedent for other marginalized groups seeking equitable treatment in public sector employment and political appointments.