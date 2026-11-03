Ondo Police Raid Counterfeit Currency Hideout in Odigbo

Ondo State Police Command arrests Peter Desmond and seizes fake US dollars in Odigbo after investigating fraud by Peter Desmond and Olami Toro against Yusuf Nasiru.

The Ondo State Police Command has dismantled a suspected counterfeit currency production site in Odigbo Local Government Area, resulting in the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of significant quantities of fake United States dollar notes. The operation targeted a hideout in Kiniso Village, via Ajue, after operatives traced fraudulent activities linked to a specific currency exchange complaint filed by a local resident.

Arrest and Seizure in Kiniso Village

On October 29, operatives from the Okitipupa Divisional Headquarters raided the premises in Kiniso Village following discreet investigative activities and intelligence gathering. The search of the suspected hideout led to the recovery of three bags containing suspected counterfeit United States dollar notes and a small wooden box, all of which were taken into police custody as exhibits.

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DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the State Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed the details of the operation in a statement issued on Tuesday. He confirmed that the arrested suspect, identified as Peter Desmond, has provided useful information that is currently assisting the ongoing investigation into the production and distribution of the fake currency.

Origin of the Complaint Against Desmond

The police intervention was triggered by a report filed on October 28 by a complainant named Yusuf Nasiru, who alleged that he was victimized during a currency exchange transaction. Nasiru stated that on October 25, he approached his shop where two men, identified as Peter Desmond and Olami Toro, both residents of Ode-Irele, sought to exchange United States dollars for their naira equivalent.

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According to the police statement, the suspects initially handed over the dollar notes to Nasiru while claiming they did not have sufficient funds to complete the transaction immediately. They returned to collect the dollar notes back, stating they needed to withdraw more funds, and subsequently left the premises, leaving Nasiru with the original stack of bills.

Upon closer examination later, the complainant discovered that the United States dollar notes returned to him were counterfeit. This discovery prompted Nasiru to report the incident to the police, leading to the immediate commencement of investigative activities by the Okitipupa Divisional Headquarters operatives.

Investigation Expansion and Network Tracing

Through technical tracking and intelligence gathered from members of the community, operatives successfully traced one of the suspects, Peter Desmond, to the hideout in Kiniso Village, via Ajue. The rapid response and successful tracing of the suspect highlight the effectiveness of the police intelligence network in Odigbo Local Government Area.

CP Felix Ohagwu, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, has directed that the investigation be intensified to identify and arrest other persons allegedly connected to the operation. The command is currently seeking to establish the full extent of the suspected counterfeit currency network and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

Security Context and Public Warning

Currency counterfeiting, particularly of United States dollars used in fraudulent exchange schemes, remains a recurring challenge across Nigeria. In recent months, security agencies have recorded multiple seizures of fake foreign notes, including an earlier incident where the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested suspects linked to counterfeit dollars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in other states.

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The trend of seizing fake foreign notes continues, with the Lagos State Police Command also recovering batches of fake United States dollar notes in similar scam operations in November 2025. These recurring incidents underscore the persistent threat of organized currency fraud rings operating within the country.

The Ondo State Police Command has cautioned members of the public against engaging in suspicious foreign currency transactions with unverified individuals or accepting seemingly attractive exchange deals outside recognized and authorized channels. Residents are advised to authenticate foreign currencies before accepting them in financial transactions and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

As the investigation into the Odigbo raid progresses, the command remains committed to clearing the state of such illicit activities. The arrest of Peter Desmond and the recovery of the fake notes serve as a strong deterrent to other potential offenders attempting to circulate counterfeit currency in the region.

Community cooperation continues to play a vital role in these operations, as seen by the information provided by local residents that led to the raid. The police urge anyone with information regarding Peter Desmond, Olami Toro, or similar networks to come forward to assist in bringing all suspects to justice.