Ondo Police Mobilize Rescue Mission to Free Abducted Local Chief

Ondo State Police launch a combined search and rescue operation to locate and free a kidnapped community elder from Ode Oriya village, with coordinated police and security forces combing skies, forest and suspect escape routes inside Owo LGA. The mission follows a fear‑some assault by armed men, who also inflicted a gunshot wound to the victim's wife. Police urge residents to maintain calm and provide reliable information.

The Ondo State Police Command has made a clear, decisive move to locate and free the traditional leader of Ode Oriya Village after he was seized by armed men.

The victim, Mr Adeniyi Adelana, a 60‑year‑old community elder, vanished on the night of Saturday, 13 June at approximately 8:50 p.m. Residents of the village said that a squad of six armed men burst into his residence, taking him swiftly through a nearby bush trail and scattering them into the surrounding forest. The kidnappers left the house in a hurry, and no details were supplied about their destination or motive.

Within minutes of receiving the first distress report, the police divisional officer in charge of the B Division in Owo moved troops and intelligence resources to the scene. The spokesperson for the command, Abayomi Jimoh, declared that a large joint force of police officers and other security staff had sealed the area and performed an initial investigation of the crime scene.

He verified that the victim's wife sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand during the assault but was airlifted to a private hospital in the nearby town where she responded well to emergency treatment and is currently under observation. Following that first confirmation, a comprehensive search and rescue operation was launched involving the command's tactical operations, integrated intelligence, and forest patrol units.

The team has been combing surrounding wooded tracks, bush routes, and likely escape corridors in a thorough, systematic search for the missing chief. The police intelligence wing is coordinating with local community leaders to gather any credible leads about the kidnappers' route of escape and possible hide‑outs. The goal is to bring the victim home safely and rapid arrest all perpetrators involved.

Moreover, the Ondo Commissioner of Police has made explicit that all tactical teams, intelligence resources, and field units should concentrate their efforts and increase intensity to secure the return of the traditional leader. The command assures the public that they remain committed to ensuring that the victim's family is reunited and that the culprits who orchestrated the abduction do not escape justice.

Residents are urged to stay immune to mass panic and are called to cooperate by providing any distinctive information that might help in the investigation. While the officers patrol the streets and forests, they remain vigilant for any suspicious activity. The police request the public to refrain from mobilizing armed groups or creating any threats in the region that could endanger the public.

In closing, the command reminded citizens that they should keep calm, continue their lawful routine activities, and report any suspect behaviour or odd gatherings near the villages of Owo LGA or surrounding areas. A special task force dedicated to kidnapping prevention and prevention is already active and has invited neighbours to disclose information about any armed individuals potentially scouting the region.

The police encourage everyone to cooperate during the operation, as the safety and welfare of the public are their utmost priority. The ongoing operation is being closely monitored and the authorities are ready to intensify surveillance and intervention through both rural and urban perimeter checkpoints. The police emphasize that dialogue with the community leaders can lead to a climax in the #kidnappingfight and a protective solution for all.

Unfortunately the article has no more lines of content, but the story is being followed by the local government and others who ask for prompt teamwork to rescue the target and to bring the kidnappers into custody





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidnapping Ondo Police Search And Rescue Police Investigation Owo Local Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Arrest Two Kidnappers, Rescue Four-Year-Old Boy in BauchiBauchi State Police have arrested two suspects and rescued a four-year-old boy following an intelligence-led operation. The child was abducted from his home and a ransom demand was made. The victim was found alive and reunited with his family.

Read more »

Katsina Police Foil Kidnapping, Rescue Nine on HighwayPolice in Katsina State intercepted an armed bandit attack on the Katsina-Kankara highway, rescuing nine victims after a gun battle. Two individuals remain missing as search operations continue.

Read more »

Former Ondo State Commissioner Erastus Akeju Passes AwayChief Erastus Akeju, former Commissioner for Works and chairman of the APC Elders Forum in Ondo State, has died. Tributes were paid by local politicians and community leaders, highlighting his contributions to infrastructure and grassroots development in Akoko North West and across the state.

Read more »

Bandits kidnap Ondo traditional ruler, shoot wife during palace attackSuspected bandits have abducted Oba Adeniyi Adelana, the traditional ruler of Odo-Oriya community in Owo local government area of Ondo state.

Read more »