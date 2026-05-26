Ondo Police Intensify Security for Eid and Children's Day Celebrations

Ondo State police deploy extensive forces across 18 local government areas ahead of Eid‑el‑Kabir and Children's Day, ensuring peace and safety for residents, markets, prayer grounds and public venues.

The Ondo State Police Command has stepped up security operations across all 18 local government areas in anticipation of the upcoming Eid ‑el‑Kabir and Children's Day celebrations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Jimoh Abayomi announced that the command has dispatched a comprehensive array of personnel and operational resources to key locations throughout the state. The aim is to prevent any disruption of law and order before, during, and after the festive period. According to Abayomi, the deployment includes tactical units, Police Mobile Force teams, intelligence operatives, the anti‑kidnapping squad, surveillance crews and traffic officers.

These groups are strategically positioned at Eid prayer sites, recreational centers, market streets, motor parks, major highways and other public venues known to attract large crowds during the holidays. Director‑General Felix Ohagwu has directed that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical team heads increase visibility policing, intelligence gathering, stop‑and‑search operations and patrols within their jurisdictions. The police also highlighted that special attention is being given to flashpoints and vulnerable communities.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Violence Crime Response Unit and traffic management teams are on high alert to address emergencies, crowd control and traffic flow. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to lawful conduct and report suspicious activities. The command cautions against reckless driving, unlawful gatherings and any actions that could disrupt public peace and safety. The spokesperson praised children as critical stakeholders in nation‑building, reminding parents and guardians to provide a secure environment.

A final note of reassurance was issued: the security apparatus will remain resolute in maintaining public order and protecting lives and property throughout the festive season





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Ondo State Eid Children's Day Police Deployment Public Safety

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