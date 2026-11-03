Ondo Police Arrest Suspect in Counterfeit Dollar Notes Production

Ondo State Police arrest one suspect and recover three bags of fake US dollar notes in Kiniso Village. The operation followed a complaint of a $6,000 fraud in Okitipupa.

The Ondo State Police Command has uncovered a suspected counterfeit currency printing factory in Kiniso Village, near Ajue, in Odigbo Local Government Area. One suspect was arrested and three bags of suspected fake United States dollar notes were recovered.

The operation took place on October 29, 2026. A spokesman for the Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists in Akure on Tuesday. He said the breakthrough followed a complaint lodged on October 28, 2026, by one Yusuf Nasiru, a resident of Sabo, Okitipupa.

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Suspect Defrauded Victim Of Six Thousand Dollars

Nasiru alleged that two men, identified as Peter Desmond and Olami Toro, both residents of Ode-Irele, had defrauded him of $6,000 in a purported foreign exchange transaction. The suspects approached Nasiru at his shop on October 25, requesting to exchange United States dollars for their naira equivalent. The complainant handed them $6,000, estimated at about N8.6 million. The men later returned the money, claiming they did not have enough naira to complete the transaction.

Nasiru subsequently discovered that the dollar notes returned to him were counterfeit, prompting him to report the incident to the police. Abayomi said operatives attached to the Okitipupa Divisional Police Headquarters launched an investigation. Through intelligence gathering and technical tracking, the team traced one of the suspects, Peter Desmond, to Kiniso Village, via Ajue, in Odigbo Local Government Area. Acting on credible intelligence received from members of the community, operatives proceeded to the identified location on 29th October 2026.

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They raided the suspected hideout believed to be used for the production and printing of counterfeit dollar notes intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. During the operation, one suspect was arrested, while other occupants of the premises reportedly escaped through the perimeter fence. A search of the premises led to the recovery of three bags containing suspected counterfeit United States dollar notes and a small wooden box. All items were taken into police custody as exhibits.

Police Commissioner Orders Intensified Investigation

The arrested suspect has given useful information that is assisting the investigation. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Felix Ohagwu, has ordered an intensified investigation to apprehend other suspects and uncover the full extent of the alleged counterfeit currency network. Ohagwu warned residents against engaging in suspicious foreign exchange transactions with unverified individuals, particularly those offering seemingly attractive deals outside recognised and authorised channels.

He advised members of the public to authenticate foreign currencies before accepting them and to report suspicious transactions to the nearest police station.