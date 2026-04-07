Ondo Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Defilement of 14-Year-Old Girl in Owo

Ondo State Police Command arrests a 23-year-old man, Emmanuel Usman, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in Owo. The incident was reported on March 29, 2026. The victim is receiving medical care and the police are investigating with urgency and sensitivity. The Command is committed to tackling gender-based violence.

The Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 23-year-old individual, identified as Emmanuel Usman, in connection with the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Owo , Ondo State . The incident, reported on March 29, 2026, by the victim herself, who resides in the Ijebu Owo area, is currently under thorough investigation by the Command's specialized Gender Based Violence Unit.

The police investigation revealed that the suspect is accused of forcibly taking the minor into his employer's office, situated within Ijebu Owo, and there engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse without her consent. The alleged act constitutes a severe violation of the victim's rights and well-being, prompting swift action from the authorities to ensure justice is served. Furthermore, the Command disclosed that the suspect is alleged to have threatened the victim to prevent her from disclosing the incident. Usman reportedly issued warnings, intending to instill fear and dissuade the victim from seeking help or reporting the abuse. Despite these intimidations, the courageous victim ultimately reported the matter to the police. This brave act prompted immediate action from law enforcement, leading to the apprehension of the suspect. The swift response underscores the commitment of the Ondo State Police Command to address such sensitive issues with seriousness and urgency. The promptness of the investigation and the arrest highlight the dedication of the police force to safeguarding the rights and safety of vulnerable members of the community, specifically children who are often most susceptible to such forms of abuse. The police are continuing to gather evidence and work on the case. \Confirming the arrest and providing updates on the investigation, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, stated that the suspect is currently in police custody and actively cooperating with the ongoing investigation. DSP Jimoh indicated that Usman has provided valuable statements that are proving instrumental in the investigation’s progress. He further affirmed that the suspect will be formally charged in court upon the investigation's conclusion. This announcement reflects the Command's determination to bring the perpetrator to justice through the established legal processes. In addition to the legal procedures, the police are also prioritizing the victim's immediate well-being. The statement confirmed that the victim has been immediately transported to the General Hospital in Owo, where she is receiving essential medical care. The authorities are also arranging additional support services to ensure her holistic well-being, recognizing the psychological and emotional trauma that such an incident can inflict. This comprehensive approach underscores the Command's understanding of the far-reaching impact of gender-based violence, encompassing not only legal consequences for the perpetrator but also providing crucial support for the victim to aid their recovery and healing. The collaborative effort involves healthcare professionals, social workers, and other support staff to provide a safe and supportive environment for the victim during this difficult time. This collaborative effort reinforces the commitment to provide complete assistance to the victim.\Demonstrating the seriousness with which the police command views this case, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has issued directives to ensure that the investigation is handled with utmost urgency and sensitivity. Commissioner Lawal assured the public that justice will be served and that the case will be handled meticulously. He reiterated the Command's unwavering commitment to tackling all forms of sexual and gender-based violence within the state, issuing a stern warning that any offenders found guilty would face prosecution in accordance with the law. This strong stance against gender-based violence reinforces the police's dedication to creating a safer environment for everyone, particularly vulnerable populations like women and children. The Command also used this opportunity to reinforce its appeal to parents and guardians, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in educating their children about personal safety. The police stressed the importance of discussing potentially dangerous situations with children, empowering them to recognize and report any instances of abuse or suspicious activity. Furthermore, the public was encouraged to report any suspicious activities to security agencies. This proactive approach underlines the importance of a collaborative effort involving the police and the public in preventing and addressing incidents of gender-based violence. The command is looking forward to creating a safer society with the public, that will reduce the cases of this nature. The police have been actively educating the public and setting up measures to curb these types of activities. They are continually looking for other ways to improve their efforts in fighting this menace





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ondo State Defilement Arrest Gender-Based Violence Police Investigation Child Abuse Owo

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police arrest father, teenage son over alleged illegal firearm in OgunOgun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Joseph Kehinde and his 13-year-old son over alleged unlawful possession of a firearm along the Shagamu/Ogijo Road axis.

Read more »

Bandits kill police officer, burn health centre in Katsina communitiesResidents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers first struck Sayaya town in the early hours, setting a primary healthcare centre ablaze and looting several shops before burning them.

Read more »

Police express concern over masked security personnel protecting VIPs“Such practices not only pose a potential threat to public safety but also undermine trust, accountability, and the integrity of inter-agency collaboration.”

Read more »

Cross River Govt prepares for state police, commissions Homeland Security officesCross River State government has consolidated preparations towards the take off of state police in the country by commissioning the Southern District office of the Homeland Safety and Security Agency in Calabar. Governor Bassey Otu said the move is aimed at strengthening grassroots security across the state.

Read more »

23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Teenager In OndoA 23-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly sexually defiling a teenage girl.

Read more »

Nollywood Actor Kunle Afod Slams Ondo State Governor Over Neglect in Ose LGAActor Kunle Afod criticizes Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the poor state of hospitals, roads, schools, and essential services in Ose Local Government Area, highlighting prolonged power outages and infrastructure decay.

Read more »