Ondo Police Arrest Kidnapping Syndicate Linked to Abduction of Two School Pupils

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of two school pupils in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of two school pupils in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, Jehu, 10, and Yohana, 5, were reportedly kidnapped on May 12, 2026, while on their way to school in the Jerry Sawmill Area of Ore. Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the father of the victims, Andrew Yohana, reported the incident, prompting immediate action by the Command's Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

He said detectives launched an intelligence-driven operation, deploying technical tracking and coordinated investigations, which led to the arrest of two suspects - Taofeek Lukman, 23, and Blessing Saturday, 27 - in the Alaba Area of the town. The breakthrough followed a report received on 12th May, 2026 at about 0900hrs from one Andrew Yohana, who reported that his two sons, namely Jehu and Yohana, were kidnapped while on their way to school by unknown persons who whisked them away to an undisclosed location.

Upon receipt of the report, detectives of the Command immediately swung into action. The scene was visited and intensive intelligence-driven investigations commenced. Through painstaking technical intelligence, tracking analysis, and coordinated investigative efforts, operatives were able to uncover the identities and locations of the suspects. According to him, the sum of N251,000, believed to be part of the ransom collected from the family before the release of the pupils, was recovered from the suspects.

Operatives also traced another hideout linked to the syndicate, where an unregistered lady motorcycle suspected to have been used in the operation was recovered. Three other suspects - Peter Moses, 25; Sunday Isaac, 23; and Sanusi Dan Asabe, 37 - have been identified and are currently at large. The arrested suspects have made confessional statements and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Felix Ohagwu has lauded the operatives of the Command for their swift response and professionalism. CP Ohagwu, however, reaffirmed the Command's commitment to protecting schoolchildren and residents across the state, while urging the public to support security agencies with timely information





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Ondo State Kidnapping Syndicate Abduction School Pupils Police Arrest

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