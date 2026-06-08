Ondo North Senator Denies Losing APC Senatorial Primary

Olajide Ipinsagba, the senator representing Ondo North, has denied reports that he lost the APC senatorial primary, insisting that his political career in the district is far from over. Ipinsagba's office highlighted his impact since 2023, including facilitating rural road projects, healthcare interventions, educational support, and constituency engagements.

The senator representing the Ondo North Senatorial District, Olajide Ipinsagba , has refuted a report claiming he lost the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary.

Ipinsagba and other contestants vied for the APC ticket, but the national secretariat in Abuja has yet to release the primary results, leaving stakeholders in limbo. In a statement issued by his media aide, Prince Adeyinka Ajagunna, Ipinsagba dismissed the report as false and mischievous, asserting that his political career in the district is far from over.

The statement read, 'Our attention has been drawn to a commentary circulating in the media declaring the political career of Senator Olajide Ipinsagba... is over following the recent APC primary... We issue this in the interest of facts, decorum, and democratic values...

' Ipinsagba's office highlighted his impact since 2023, including facilitating rural road projects, healthcare interventions, educational support, and constituency engagements. The senator's relationships with the National Assembly and executive have attracted federal presence to Ondo North. Ipinsagba maintains direct constituent interface through town halls and project monitoring. The statement concluded, 'Senator Ipinsagba's service to Ondo North did not begin in 2023, and it will not end with one primary...

He remains a son of the soil, committed to development, youth empowerment, and accountable representation.





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Olajide Ipinsagba Ondo North APC Senatorial Primary Political Career Constituency Engagement Development

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