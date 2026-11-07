Oba-Ile monarch-elect Prince Gbadebo Aladerotohun calls for unity as installation rites begin

Prince Gbadebo Aladerotohun, the 54th Oloba-elect of Oba-Ile in Ondo State, has urged fellow contestants to unite and support his development plans as traditional installation rites commence.

The Oloba-elect of Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Prince Gbadebo Aladerotohun, has appealed to other contestants for the traditional stool to set aside their differences and support his efforts to develop the community.

Oloba-elect Appeals for Unity

He made the appeal on Saturday as traditional rites for his enthronement began, promising to use his professional experience and international contacts to attract development opportunities to the town. In his appeal, the monarch-elect said, I want to appeal to my fellow contenders for the traditional stool to put aside their differences and join hands with me in building a united and progressive Oba-Ile.

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He also said, I will deploy my connections within and outside Nigeria to attract meaningful opportunities and initiate programmes that would improve the living conditions of my people. Aladerotohun stressed that the development of Oba-Ile required unity and collective responsibility, urging stakeholders to contribute to the progress of the community regardless of their positions during the selection process.

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He said his emergence should not be seen as a victory for an individual or a particular group, but as an opportunity for the entire community to work together toward a common goal. The monarch-elect thanked the Ondo State Government, the kingmakers, chiefs, elders and residents for their support following his emergence as the 54th Oloba of Oba-Ile. He promised not to disappoint the people and said he was conscious of the responsibilities attached to the throne.

He pledged to preserve the cultural heritage, customs and traditions of Oba-Ile while pursuing initiatives that would improve the living conditions of the people. He also urged those who aspired to the throne but were unsuccessful to regard the selection process as a call to service rather than a reason for division, adding that their experience, ideas and contributions would be valuable in building a stronger community.

Elemo Charges Monarch to Extend Fellowship

In his remarks, the Elemo of Oba-Ile, High Chief Gbemisayo Oluwatimilehin, urged those who contested the stool to support the incoming monarch. He also charged Aladerotohun to extend a hand of fellowship to his former opponents in the interest of peace and development.

Meanwhile, the traditional installation process has progressed with the completion of the seven-day Emuba rites and the performance of Ajo Elegbe. The traditional proceedings began with members of the Elegbe chieftaincy group beating the Oloba-elect with canes while chanting Ole, in accordance with the customs governing the installation of a new monarch.

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He was subsequently brought from a farm at Okeligun to the residence of the Agbaakin of Obaile, High Chief Olusola Olugbogi, by the Elemo and members of his immediate family. At the residence, he was formally handed over to members of the Elegbe group and served them palm wine, fulfilling one of the traditional requirements for anyone aspiring to occupy the Oloba stool.

Seven-day Arapon Rite Proceeds

The next stage of the installation is the seven-day Arapon rite, characterised by feasting and merrymaking, with roasted yams forming part of the traditional activities. During the period, the Oloba-elect and the Elemo are traditionally forbidden from seeing each other. The restriction requires the Elemo to stay away from the community until the rite is complete. At the end of the ceremony, the Oloba-elect will return from Igbo Oye to the palace for his coronation.

The Regent is also expected to leave the palace through a traditional route known as Ona Obinrin to prevent the outgoing traditional authority and the incoming monarch from meeting on the day of the coronation. Further traditional rites will follow the coronation, with the new Oloba expected to stay at the Elemo's palace to learn the rudiments and responsibilities of the throne.

Prince Gbadebo Aladerotohun was selected by the kingmakers on September 19, 2026, following the death of the former Oloba, Oba Joseph Oluwadare Agunbiade, popularly known as Otutubiotun I, on May 9, 2025. Born on January 6, 1965, the Oloba-elect hails from the Elegbeje-Ogboo Ruling House of the Orioge Dynasty Royal Family of Obaile. He studied in Nigeria and the United Kingdom and holds qualifications in Health and Social Care, including a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Sunderland.