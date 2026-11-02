Ondo Kingdom Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Oba Kiladejo Coronation

Ondo Kingdom marks two decades of Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo reign with medical, cultural events and chieftaincy titles for Sway Calloway and Leila Steinberg.

The ancient Ondo Kingdom in Ondo State is preparing to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the coronation of its paramount ruler, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo. The celebrations are organized by the Ondo Development Committee and will include a wide range of activities spanning medical, cultural, educational, and community development sectors. These events are scheduled to run until December twenty-four, two thousand twenty-six, leading up to the annual Ekimogun Day Festival on December twenty-six.

Medical Outreach And Cultural Events

A major highlight of the anniversary program is the Festival of Surgeries, a significant medical intervention initiative. This outreach program is inspired by the monarch professional background as a medical doctor and his longstanding interest in the health and welfare of his people. The initiative aims to provide direct medical interventions for beneficiaries while drawing attention to the importance of accessible healthcare within the community.

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The organizers have explained that this medical program is among several practical interventions designed to translate the celebration into tangible benefits for the local population. Rather than confining the anniversary to purely ceremonial activities, the committee seeks to ensure that the festivities deliver measurable improvements to public health services and community well-being in the region.

Educational Competitions And Legacy Projects

In the education sector, the anniversary will feature inter-school debate competitions involving educational institutions across the Ondo Kingdom. These competitions are designed to provide students with a platform to demonstrate their intellectual abilities and develop critical thinking skills. Participants will engage with issues affecting their immediate environment and society at large, fostering a culture of discourse and civic responsibility among the youth.

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Additional activities include cultural performances, a public lecture, an art exhibition, and a golf tournament. The program also involves the commissioning of legacy development projects intended to leave a lasting positive impact on the kingdom. These elements collectively showcase the rich cultural heritage of the area while reflecting on its development trajectory over the past two decades.

Honoring Distinguished Personalities

A significant attraction of the celebrations will be the conferment of traditional chieftaincy titles on two prominent Americans. Media personality Sway Calloway and renowned American music industry executive and cultural advocate Leila Steinberg are among those set to receive these honors. They will be joined by other distinguished personalities in recognition of their accomplishments and contributions.

The conferment of these titles serves as a gesture of appreciation for individuals who have brought honor to the ancient kingdom through their global influence and advocacy. Additionally, deserving sons and daughters of the Ondo Kingdom will be recognized for achievements that have elevated the status of their homeland both domestically and internationally.

Leadership And Historical Context

The anniversary is themed around twenty years of unprecedented peace and development in the Ondo Kingdom. It marks two decades since Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo ascended the throne of his forefathers in two thousand six. The Ondo Development Committee was initiated under the chairmanship of Chief Oye Akinsulire to organize these milestone activities and highlight social and economic aspirations.

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Professor Femi Mimiko, former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University and High Chief Lisa-elect of Ondo Kingdom, serves as chairman of the organizing committee. Other members include Chief Wole Benson Akinkuolie, the Itagbuyi of Ondo Kingdom, and Dr Nelson Osungbemiro from Adeyemi Federal University of Education. Mimiko stated that the event offers an opportunity for indigenes and residents to reflect on collective history and future goals.