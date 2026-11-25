Ondo State Government has attributed the state's relative peace and stability to the professionalism and ethical conduct of journalists. Commissioner Idowu Ajanaku made the remark while congratulating the NUJ Ondo State Council on its 2026 Press Week and 50th anniversary.

The Ondo State Government has credited the relative peace and stability in the state to the high level of professionalism, ethical conduct and responsible journalism demonstrated by journalists operating within the state.

The government made the attribution as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, celebrates its 2026 Press Week and the 50th anniversary of the union's establishment in the state. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, stated this in a goodwill message issued to journalists to mark the dual celebration.

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Ajanaku noted that the cordial relationship between the state government and the media has been a product of mutual respect, constructive engagement and a shared commitment to the development of the state. He lauded the leadership of the NUJ Ondo State Council under its Chairman, Leke Adegbite, for providing purposeful leadership and sustaining a vibrant and credible journalism community.

The Commissioner emphasized that the harmonious relationship between the government and the media has created an enabling environment for responsible journalism, constructive criticism and democratic accountability. According to him, the positive media-government relationship has contributed to the growing recognition of the state, including the recent recognition of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as one of Nigeria's Governors of the Year at the Silverbird Awards. He stressed that responsible media remains an essential partner in governance and societal development.

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Ajanaku reaffirmed the Aiyedatiwa-led administration's commitment to protecting press freedom and ensuring that journalists can discharge their constitutional responsibilities without intimidation, harassment or unnecessary interference. He noted that despite occasional critical publications and reports against the government, no journalist had been arrested or prosecuted for carrying out professional duties under the present administration. Ajanaku said, The level of professionalism and ethical conduct demonstrated by journalists in Ondo State is commendable.

Press Freedom And Peace In Ondo State

This has contributed significantly to the relative peace and stability we enjoy as a state. This administration believes in press freedom and recognizes the important role journalists play in holding government accountable. Even when publications are critical of government, we have continued to respect the rights of journalists to express their views and perform their duties without fear of persecution, he said.

He urged journalists to sustain the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, accuracy and accountability, while remaining conscious of the power of the media to promote peace, unity and societal progress. Congratulating the NUJ Ondo State Council on its golden jubilee, Ajanaku described the 50-year milestone as a testament to the union's resilience and enduring contributions to democratic development and public enlightenment in the state.