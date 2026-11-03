Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Meets Ministers Ahead of APC Rally

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa meets Finance, Interior, and Youth Development ministers in Abuja to strategize for the November 11 presidential campaign rally in Akure.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa convened a strategic meeting with three key federal ministers in Abuja to finalize preparations for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally scheduled for November 11 in Akure. The gathering, which took place on Monday night at the Ondo State Governor's Lodge in Abuja, underscores the political importance of the upcoming event and the coordination required among state and federal leadership.

Ministerial Coordination for Campaign

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the meeting was designed to align the efforts of Ondo State representatives in the federal government with the state's campaign objectives. Governor Aiyedatiwa received Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, who serves as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, alongside Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of Youth Development.

Also read Ondo Governor Appeals to Alumni for School Infrastructure Support

All three ministers originate from Ondo State and serve in President Bola Tinubu's administration, making their participation critical to the regional political strategy. The explicit goal of this high-level dialogue is to ensure that the logistics, security, and mobilization aspects of the November 11, 2026, event in Akure are managed with precision and federal support.

Structure of Campaign Council

Earlier in the preparation timeline, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress constituted a comprehensive Presidential Campaign Council tasked with overseeing activities leading up to the 2027 general elections. This body, consisting of 228 members, is structured to coordinate campaign activities, mobilize support across the state, and drive grassroots engagement for the party's candidates.

Advertisement

Party state chairman Kolawole Babatunde announced the formation of this council, highlighting its role as the central organ for electoral strategy. Governor Aiyedatiwa will chair the council, with Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami serving as Vice Chairman I, ensuring that the state's executive leadership remains directly involved in the campaign's operational direction.

Leadership Appointments and Roles

The council's leadership structure includes several prominent political figures from Ondo State, reflecting a broad coalition within the party. Alongside the Governor and Deputy Governor, the vice chairmen include Minister Tunji-Ojo, Minister Oyedele, Minister Olawande, Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker Olamide Oladiji, and Chairman Kolawole Babatunde.

Operational management of the council falls under the direction of former House Speaker Victor Olabimtan, who was appointed as Director-General. Olumuyiwa Adu serves as the Deputy Director-General, supporting the DG in executing the detailed plans for mobilization and event coordination. These appointments signal a unified front among the state's political elite.

Implications for Akure Rally

The presence of such high-ranking federal officials in a state-level planning meeting suggests significant resource allocation and political weight behind the November 11 event. The rally in Akure is not merely a ceremonial gathering but a critical milestone in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, requiring seamless integration of federal and state party machinery.

Advertisement

By bringing together the Ministers of Finance, Interior, and Youth Development, Governor Aiyedatiwa ensures that security protocols, economic messaging, and youth engagement strategies are fully synchronized. This comprehensive approach aims to maximize turnout and impact, leveraging the ministers' influence to consolidate support across all demographics in Ondo State and beyond.