NAF Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder From Ondo ATR-42 Crash Site

The Nigerian Air Force has recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder and part of the Flight Data Recorder from the ATR-42 crash site in Igbokoda, Ondo State, as recovery and investigation efforts continue.

The Nigerian Air Force has recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder from the wreckage of its ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The crash killed all 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers. The aircraft had registration number NAF 931. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, announced the recovery in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. He said technical teams from the Air Force and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed that the recovered Cockpit Voice Recorder was intact.

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Flight Data Recorder Recovery Continues

The Air Force also recovered part of the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder, commonly known as the black box. Efforts are ongoing to locate and retrieve the remaining portion of the device. Other items recovered from the crash site included aircraft wreckage, engine components and human remains. Ejodame said recovery operations are continuing despite the difficult swampy terrain.

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Technical personnel are working to retrieve the remaining aircraft components for further examination. He said the investigation is being conducted with due diligence to ensure its findings are comprehensive and based on available evidence. The spokesman added that the handling of human remains is being carried out carefully. The NAF Directorate of Identification and Classification is undertaking necessary procedures to ensure proper identification of the deceased.

Ejodame said the Air Force has remained in contact with families of the deceased to provide updates and support. Discussions with relevant authorities over environmental concerns raised by the host community are also ongoing. The spokesman appealed to members of the public to exercise patience. He explained that the recovery and investigation exercises require time, professional attention and coordination.

Investigation Aims To Strengthen Flight Safety

He said the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. It would also identify lessons that could strengthen flight safety and protect military personnel and civilians. The aircraft crashed on October 5, 2026, in a swampy area near Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos when the incident occurred.

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Air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft at about 9:13 am. President Bola Tinubu subsequently declared three days of national mourning. Recovery operations continued in the difficult swamp terrain despite the challenging conditions. The NAF has sustained engagements with the families of the victims, recognising their need for information and support.

NAF Commits To Safeguarding Personnel Lives

Ejodame said the ultimate objective is not only to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash but also to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen flight safety. He added that the aim is to enhance ongoing airpower operations and further safeguard the lives of personnel and citizens. The NAF remains committed to providing verified updates as appropriate.