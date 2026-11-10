Ondo APC targets one million votes for Tinubu in 2027, says Olabimtan

The Ondo State APC says it will secure one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, with a presidential rally in Akure on Wednesday and grassroots mobilisation across all 18 local government areas.

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has set a target of one million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, saying it will also win all national and state assembly seats in the state.

The Director-General of the Ondo State APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, Victor Olabimtan, announced this on Tuesday during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital. He said the party had activated its mobilisation machinery across the 18 local government areas under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Olabimtan said the party had mobilised 25 voters in each of its 3,962 polling units, with each person expected to bring five additional voters.

Also read Ondo AGC Pledges State Support for Tinubu's 2027 Campaign

He said the one-million-vote target was achievable and would surpass the party's 2023 record in the state. He said the party would also win all seats across the state's three senatorial districts, nine federal constituencies and the 26-member House of Assembly. He assured the party's national leadership of the state's readiness to host a successful presidential campaign rally in Akure on Wednesday.

Ondo APC Plans Wednesday Rally

The rally is expected to bring together APC governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, national party leaders and other political heavyweights. Olabimtan said the rally would provide the people of Ondo State an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with Tinubu and reaffirm confidence in his leadership. He said party leaders, elected representatives, political appointees, stakeholders, ward and local government coordinators, youth and women leaders, as well as other structures, had been engaged to ensure an impressive turnout at Wednesday's rally.

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He expressed confidence that the enthusiasm and commitment of party members would be reflected in a strong demonstration of the APC's organisational capacity. On the purported division in the party, Olabimtan said the party leadership had taken steps to reconcile aggrieved members. He expressed confidence that the party would work together to secure victory for Tinubu and other candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He said, Although the APC family may appear divided from the outside, we know how to resolve our differences. Those differences are being addressed, and I assure you that we are campaigning together. He added that the party had resolved its internal differences and was ready to present a united front ahead of the presidential rally.

Olabimtan stressed that achieving the ambition would require more than political enthusiasm, identifying unity of purpose, effective coordination, discipline and active participation of every party member as crucial to victory. He urged party leaders, stakeholders and members to place collective interests above personal ambitions and aspirations. He said, This is an achievement we are proud of, but we are not resting on our oars. We are determined to surpass that record in the 2027 elections.

He charged party members to strengthen their ward and local government structures, sustain engagement with the electorate and communicate the policies, programmes and achievements of the Tinubu administration in a clear, factual and convincing manner. Olabimtan stressed that some of the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration had brought temporary difficulties for citizens. He however maintained that difficult decisions were necessary to address longstanding structural challenges, reposition the economy, strengthen public finances and encourage investment.

Federal Projects and Ministers

On federal representation, he described the presence of three substantive ministers from Ondo State in the Federal Executive Council as a huge milestone in the state's political history. According to him, their appointments had strengthened the state's representation in national policy formulation and implementation while creating more opportunities to benefit from Federal Government programmes and initiatives.

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He also highlighted major federal projects in the state, including the coastal highway, which he described as a landmark project that, by passing through Ondo's coastal communities, would improve connectivity, open up economic opportunities and stimulate commerce, tourism, agriculture and other productive activities. He expressed optimism over the renewed attention to the Olokola Deep Seaport project, saying its eventual realisation would unlock the maritime and industrial potential of the state's coastal communities, attract investment and create employment.

Other major interventions, he said, included the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of the Ore-Ondo-Akure Road and the dualisation of the Ilesha-Akure-Owo-Benin Road. He said the projects were expected to improve transportation, facilitate the movement of people and goods and strengthen economic activities within and beyond the state.

He said, As Director-General of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council, I wish to assure the Governor and the entire APC family that we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to achieve our common objective. Olabimtan urged members to set aside personal differences and individual ambitions, stressing that the task ahead required cooperation, discipline, loyalty and a shared sense of purpose.

Campaign Tour and Victory Goal

He disclosed that after the rally, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would commence a campaign tour across the local government areas, accompanied by candidates contesting the Senate, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly elections. He reiterated that the party had resolved its internal differences and was ready to present a united front ahead of the presidential rally.

He said the party was determined to surpass its 2023 record and deliver an overwhelming victory for Tinubu and all APC candidates in Ondo State in 2027.