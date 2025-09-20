Ondo 2024 PDP Governorship Candidate Agboola Ajayi Set to Join APC

Agboola Ajayi, the PDP's candidate in the recent Ondo State governorship election, is reportedly planning to switch parties and join the APC. This move follows his withdrawal of a Supreme Court case challenging Governor Aiyedatiwa's victory and is seen by many as a strategic political decision that could reshape Ondo State's political scene and impact the national political landscape as the nation moves towards the 2027 elections. The decision has been attributed to personal consultations with Ajayi's closest associates and his alleged support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Reports indicate that Agboola Ajayi , the 2024 Ondo State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), is on the verge of defecting to the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). This potential shift has sent ripples through the political landscape of Ondo State , especially impacting the PDP which had considered him a key player during the recent gubernatorial election.

Ajayi's decision appears to be a significant strategic move, considering his earlier withdrawal of the Supreme Court case where he contested the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC. The initial legal challenge, alongside his prominent role in the election, highlights the weight of his recent actions within the political narrative. Furthermore, sources close to the situation suggest that the transition goes beyond just party affiliation, as it may align with Ajayi's aspiration to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. This adds a layer of complexity to the situation, signaling potential changes in alliances and alignments within the larger political ecosystem of Nigeria





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ondo State Agboola Ajayi PDP APC Governor Aiyedatiwa

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fayose Resigns from PDP Ahead of 2026 Ekiti Governorship ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

– Wike reveals why he lost PDP presidential primaryA 2023 presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has explained the major reason he failed to secure the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Wike admitted that he made a mistake by allowing his supporters in Kano and Katsina to wear a uniform.

Read more »

David Mark used ‘Coup-Plotting’ Knowledge to rig me out of 2022 PDP PrimariesA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

PDP crisis: Damagum now against me after helping himMinister of the Federal Capital, Nyesom Wike, has suggested that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Damagun, betrayed him. Wike claimed that he has turned out to become Damagum's enemy, adding that the PDP Chairman won't hesitate to kill him if he had the opportunity.

Read more »

Wike Speaks on Fubara’s Second Term Bid, PDP Leadership Tussle in RiversA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Ondo: Action Alliance denies alliance with pro-Tinubu groupThe Action Alliance, AA, has distanced itself from reports linking it to a group supporting the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State.

Read more »