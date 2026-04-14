Onanuga Slams Obi, Accuses Him of Political Opportunism and Inconsistency

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga criticized former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, following Obi's statements regarding his willingness to leave the African Democratic Congress. Onanuga accused Obi of political opportunism and highlighted his history of shifting political allegiances. Obi defended his actions, citing a commitment to principles and credible processes. The exchange highlights ongoing tensions and debates about political integrity in Nigeria.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga has sharply criticized former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi , portraying him as a politician exhibiting significant opportunism and inconsistency throughout his career in Nigerian politics. Onanuga's remarks were a direct response to Obi's comments during a television interview, where he hinted at the possibility of leaving the African Democratic Congress should its internal processes be perceived as compromised. The spokesperson's strong words, delivered on the social media platform X following Obi's appearance on Arise Television Prime Time on Monday, highlighted what Onanuga characterized as a recurring pattern of political migration in Obi's past. Onanuga cited Obi's previous departures from various political parties, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Labour Party , as evidence supporting his claim of political inconsistency. This public rebuke reflects the ongoing political tensions and the tendency for political figures to scrutinize and critique one another's actions and affiliations, especially in the context of Nigeria's dynamic political landscape. The statements highlight the sensitivity surrounding party loyalty, integrity, and the perceived motives of politicians navigating the complex Nigerian political environment.

The genesis of this exchange lay in the television interview, where Obi defended his history of party-switching. He firmly maintained that his decisions to change political affiliations had always been driven by principles and a commitment to certain values, rather than personal advantage. Obi emphasized that he would not hesitate to leave any political platform that failed to uphold credible and transparent processes. He underscored his commitment to reform, stating “I don’t have a long history in politics, but even if I have to move twenty times, I will. You cannot claim to pursue change using outdated systems.” This statement reflects a dedication to modernization and adherence to his own set principles, irrespective of political associations. He elaborated on his reasons for leaving the Labour Party, indicating that he felt trapped by what he perceived as deliberate efforts to create internal crises. He expressed his frustration by stating “They set the house on fire and expected me to remain inside. When I found a way out, they criticised me for not staying to put out a fire they started.” This explanation sheds light on the perception that there was active opposition against him. The explanation illustrates Obi's desire to advocate for change and transparency in the political system, and his commitment to move away from outdated practices. His statements also highlight the complexities and challenges of navigating Nigeria's political landscape, where individuals often face difficult choices and scrutiny regarding their allegiances.

Addressing his current position within the African Democratic Congress, Obi acknowledged the presence of former associates from his previous political affiliations. However, he emphasized that the present actions of these individuals were more significant than their past affiliations. He explained, “What matters is not who people were before, but who they are now. We are undergoing a process together, and if that process is compromised, I will not hesitate to speak out.” His comments underline the value of evaluating individuals and organizations based on their current actions, rather than their historical associations. He reiterated his unwavering stance on the importance of transparency and integrity within political processes, indicating his readiness to make decisive choices in the pursuit of genuine reform. This declaration signals a firm commitment to a standard of conduct and a willingness to stand for those principles even if it means leaving a specific platform. The entire exchange underscores the continuing need for transparency and accountability within the Nigerian political system and provides a window into the ongoing dynamics and relationships amongst political figures. It is reflective of the complexities inherent in Nigerian politics where alliances can shift, and principles are often tested. The strong words exchanged highlight the intensity of political debates and the high level of interest in the character and actions of those who hold or aspire to positions of political leadership.





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Peter Obi Bayo Onanuga Nigerian Politics Political Opportunism Political Integrity African Democratic Congress Labour Party Political Inconsistency Transparency Accountability

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