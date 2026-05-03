Onanuga Dismisses Obi's Exit as Political Opportunism Ahead of 2027

President Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, criticizes Peter Obi's departure from the Labour Party and potential move to the ADC, labeling it as a pattern of political opportunism and predicting failure in the 2027 presidential race. Obi had cited internal crises and hostile elements within the Labour Party as reasons for his exit.

The political landscape in Nigeria is once again stirred by the movement of prominent figures, most recently the departure of Peter Obi from the Labour Party and his potential alignment with the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has responded to Obi’s exit with a strongly worded critique, characterizing it as a continuation of a pattern of political opportunism. Onanuga’s statement, released via his X account, dismisses Obi’s stated reasons for leaving the Labour Party as illogical and self-serving, aimed at appeasing his supporters.

He paints a picture of Obi as a politician lacking the fortitude to compete directly with established figures like Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi for the ADC presidential ticket, suggesting he consistently seeks the path of least resistance, a strategy Onanuga believes will ultimately lead to failure, mirroring the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. The core of Onanuga’s argument centers on the assertion that Obi consistently deflects responsibility, blaming external forces while failing to engage in critical self-reflection.

He welcomes Obi to the 2027 presidential race, but does so with a tone of dismissiveness, implying a lack of genuine contention. Obi’s decision to leave the Labour Party stems from his claims of internal crises and hostility orchestrated by elements he alleges are now infiltrating the ADC. He suggests a continuity of problematic forces are at play, moving from one political vehicle to another.

This accusation points to a deeper concern about the integrity of the Nigerian political system and the influence of vested interests. Obi’s statement, delivered through his verified X account, frames his departure as a necessary step to distance himself from these disruptive elements.

However, Onanuga’s response directly challenges this narrative, portraying Obi’s actions as driven by personal ambition and a lack of commitment to principled political struggle. The exchange highlights a fundamental disagreement on the nature of Nigerian politics and the motivations of its key players. It also raises questions about the stability of political parties and the potential for shifting alliances in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The accusations leveled by both sides are significant, suggesting a level of distrust and animosity that could further polarize the political environment. The implications of Obi’s move and Onanuga’s reaction extend beyond the immediate personalities involved, potentially influencing the broader dynamics of the upcoming electoral contest. This situation underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of Nigerian politics. The accusations of opportunism and the counter-claims of manipulation create a narrative of strategic maneuvering and power plays.

Onanuga’s characterization of Obi as a ‘political nomad’ and a politician ‘made of jelly’ is particularly scathing, designed to undermine Obi’s credibility and appeal. The reference to the 2023 election serves as a reminder of Obi’s previous attempt to secure the presidency and suggests that his current strategy is unlikely to yield different results.

The focus on Obi’s perceived inability to compete directly with established political figures like Atiku and Amaechi highlights the challenges faced by newer entrants into the Nigerian political arena. The broader context of this exchange is the intensifying preparations for the 2027 presidential election. With President Tinubu seeking to consolidate his power and other prominent figures positioning themselves for potential runs, the political landscape is becoming increasingly competitive.

Obi’s move and Onanuga’s response are likely to be followed closely by political analysts and observers, as they offer insights into the strategies and alliances that will shape the future of Nigerian politics. The situation also emphasizes the importance of internal party cohesion and the need for political actors to address underlying issues of trust and accountability





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