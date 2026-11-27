Coleman Wires and Cables chairman Onafowokan predicts production slowdowns and inconsistent orders for manufacturers during the 2027 election period in Nigeria.

Coleman Wires and Cables chairman Onafowokan has issued a stark warning to the Nigerian manufacturing sector regarding the upcoming 2027 election. He disclosed during a Friday interview that the general election period will likely trigger significant disruptions to business operations and economic productivity. This assessment highlights the potential for operational challenges as the country prepares for the major political event.

Impact of Election on Production

Onafowokan emphasized that electioneering activities tend to suppress core productive activities while increasing consumption-driven transactions. He explained that the movement of goods and people often slows down, forcing manufacturers to adjust their operational strategies to mitigate risks. The period is generally characterized by a shift from productive output to increased consumption, which can distort normal business cycles.

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The executive noted that while some sectors may see a boost, the overall effect on manufacturing is often negative. Companies must navigate a landscape where political campaigns dictate market rhythms rather than standard economic indicators. This shift creates uncertainty for firms that rely on steady production schedules and consistent supply chains to maintain profitability.

Sector-Specific Effects on Manufacturers

According to Onafowokan, certain industries such as food and beverage and fast-moving consumer goods are likely to benefit from the heightened demand associated with political rallies and campaigns. These sectors often experience a surge in consumption as campaigns intensify and crowds gather. Consequently, companies operating in these specific fields may find temporary business opportunities amidst the political turbulence.

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However, several other industries are expected to experience a notable slowdown during this period. Onafowokan pointed out that businesses in other sectors may struggle with reduced order volumes as customers and partners prioritize political engagements over commercial transactions. This divergence in sector performance creates a complex environment for businesses trying to forecast revenue and plan inventory.

Cable Manufacturing and Construction Linkage

The cable manufacturing business could face particular challenges due its strong dependence on construction and building activities. Onafowokan explained that construction projects often stall during election periods as investors and developers pause their activities to await political outcomes. This linkage means that cable manufacturers may experience inconsistencies in their order books as their primary customer base becomes inactive.

Shutting down operations for even a short period, such as two or three days, can have cascading effects on production schedules and subsequent business activities. These minor interruptions can disrupt the entire supply chain, leading to delays in delivery and potential loss of contracts. Manufacturers must therefore plan ahead to absorb these potential shocks without severely impacting their long-term goals.

Strategic Planning for 2027 Disruptions

Onafowokan identified the disruption of business activities during the election as a major risk for manufacturers in the early part of next year. He advised industry players to implement contingency plans to handle the anticipated volatility in the first quarter of 2027. Proactive measures can help businesses mitigate the adverse effects of political uncertainty on their daily operations.

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Business leaders are urged to adjust their expectations and prepare for a period of reduced economic activity in certain sectors. By anticipating these changes, companies can better manage their resources and maintain stability amidst the political noise. The goal is to ensure that manufacturers can resume full productivity immediately after the election concludes.