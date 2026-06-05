Omoyele Sowore's Presidential Bid Trial Adjourned to June 15th, 2026, as Justice Mohammed Umar Recuses Himself

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned the trial of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress, until June 15th, 2026, after the judge recused himself from the case. Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly making false claims against President Bola Tinubu by calling him 'a criminal' in posts he made on his 'X' and Facebook accounts.

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned until June 15th for ruling on the application filed by the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress , Omoyele Sowore , seeking the judge to recuse himself from his trial.

Sowore told the court that he will represent himself, pending the time he is able to find a new lawyer or reconstitute his legal team. He moved two applications he had filed and served on the prosecution, seeking an order of the court for the judge to recuse himself on grounds of bias, and the other for referral of the case to the Chief Judge for re-assignment to another judge.

The prosecuting counsel, Kehinde Akinlolu, argued that the application is an abuse of court process and is meant to irritate the court. Justice Mohammed Umar held that he will have to go through the processes filed by Sowore to rule on the application, and subsequently adjourned the case to June 15, 2026.

Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly making false claims against President Bola Tinubu by calling him ‘a criminal’ in posts he made on his ‘X’ and Facebook accounts





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Omoyele Sowore Action Alliance Congress Federal High Court Abuja Department Of State Services (DSS) Bola Tinubu Recuse Himself Trial Adjournment False Claims Facebook Accounts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soldiers have no right to stop protesters from entering Presidential VillaActivist, Omoyele Sowore, says the military lacks the right to stop protesters from gaining access to the Presidential Villa. Sowore made the claim

Read more »

Federal High Court Orders Omoyele Sowore to Enter Defence in Defamation TrialA Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, to enter a defence in his ongoing trial for alleged criminal defamation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read more »

Court Orders Sowore to Open Defence in Defamation Case Against TinubuA Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and AAC presidential candidate, to begin his defence in a criminal defamation case filed over remarks against President Bola Tinubu. The judge rejected a request for an adjournment, ordering day-to-day proceedings starting June 5. Sowore is prosecuted by the DSS for allegedly calling Tinubu a criminal on social media. The court also addressed a request to reassign the case, which was denied by the Chief Judge.

Read more »

Abducted pupils: Heavy security at Aso Villa as Sowore leads protestOmoyele Sowore leads a protest at Aso Villa, demanding the immediate rescue of abducted schoolchildren amidst heavy security. Read more on the Sowore prote

Read more »