Presidential hopeful Omoyele Sowore urges Nigeria Police Force to investigate the killing of four NDC members in Delta State and an attack on his team in Ekiti, citing political bias and inaction by security agencies.

Presidential candidate and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has issued an urgent demand for the Nigeria Police Force to launch immediate investigations into two separate incidents of political violence. The appeal follows the alleged shooting deaths of four members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Delta State and a violent assault on Sowore's team in Ekiti State.

Sowore contends that the police have failed to act decisively on prior complaints regarding these acts of violence, a stance he warns may embolden perpetrators and their financial backers to continue targeting political opponents with impunity. He emphasized that the current lack of accountability threatens the integrity of the democratic process and demands that security agencies restore public trust.

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Investigation Demands in Delta State and Ekiti

Regarding the tragedy in Delta State, Sowore called for an immediate and independent probe into the report that four Nigeria Democratic Congress members were shot dead in the Udere area of Ughelli. He identified the incident as an attack allegedly carried out by supporters of the All Progressives Congress and stressed that those responsible must be identified and prosecuted without delay. The activist argued that the severity of the killings in Udere requires urgent attention from federal security bodies.

Simultaneously, Sowore detailed a recent assassination attempt against him and his team in Ado-Ekiti last month. He stated that information identifying suspected attackers and their alleged sponsors had already been submitted to the police authorities. Despite this submission, Sowore claimed that his team was moved between different police formations without any meaningful action being taken on the complaints lodged against the perpetrators.

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Named Suspects and Political Tensions

Expressing deep concern over the silence surrounding the Ekiti incident, Sowore highlighted that individuals allegedly linked to the assault have continued making provocative statements and threats. He specifically named several prominent figures whom he alleged should be investigated for their potential roles in the violence. These include Asiwaju Kasali Oluwafemi, a leader of the City Boy Movement in Ekiti State.

Additionally, Sowore pointed to Lere Olayinka, who serves as Special Adviser to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He also mentioned Oyetunde Ojo, an official of the Federal Housing Authority, and Asefon Sunday Dayo, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Student Engagement. Sowore asserted that detailed information concerning the possible involvement of these individuals had been provided to the police but remained unaddressed.

Police Conduct and Electoral Integrity Concerns

Further compounding his allegations, Sowore raised concerns about the conduct of a senior police officer during a political rally his group held in Asaba. He alleged that former Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi, now the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, attempted to provoke a violent confrontation during the event. This accusation adds another layer of complexity to his demands for a neutral and professional security response.

Sowore maintained that the police must demonstrate strict neutrality and professionalism when handling politically related complaints. He warned that a continued failure to protect citizens or investigate allegations of violence could significantly undermine confidence in the country's electoral process. The activist urged Nigerians to demand accountability from security agencies and to firmly reject the use of violence to settle political differences.

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Call for Justice and Security Reform

In his statement, Sowore urged Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu to personally oversee these investigations. He insisted that anyone found culpable in either the Delta State killings or the Ekiti attack must be brought to justice, irrespective of their political affiliation or social status. The demand for equal treatment under the law remains central to his campaign for electoral fairness.

He also cited reports of plans for additional attacks involving individuals associated with the City Boy Movement, arguing that these threats have not received adequate attention from security agencies. By linking these disparate events, Sowore painted a picture of a systemic failure to protect political stakeholders. His call to action seeks to rectify what he perceives as a bias in the current security architecture.

The activist's appeal highlights the growing tensions surrounding political violence in Nigeria as election cycles intensify. By naming specific high-profile figures and detailing procedural failures within the police force, Sowore aims to force a public reckoning with these issues. The response from the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Government will likely determine the trajectory of political discourse in the coming months.

As Nigerians await a formal response from security agencies, the spotlight remains on the ability of the state to protect citizens from politically motivated violence. The allegations raised by Sowore underscore the critical need for transparent investigations and impartial law enforcement. Until these concerns are addressed, fears of electoral irregularities and intimidation may persist across the nation.