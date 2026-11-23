African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has criticized President Bola Tinubu regarding water supply issues at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has launched a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu following reports of water supply disruptions at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The human rights activist and political figure used his official X platform to express deep concern over the status of basic infrastructure at the seat of the federal government. Sowore argued that the inability to maintain a steady water supply reflects broader administrative failures within the current administration.

Sowore stated that the situation at the Presidential Villa raises significant questions about President Tinubu's capacity to manage the country's affairs effectively. He emphasized that basic services like water and electricity are fundamental indicators of governance capability. The activist suggested that such infrastructural deficits at the highest level of government undermine public confidence in the administration's competence and commitment to national development.

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Sowore Calls for Presidential Resignation

In his post on Sunday night, Sowore went further by suggesting that President Tinubu should resign if he cannot guarantee essential utilities at the Presidential Villa. He asserted that those surrounding the President ought to have advised him to step down given the evident inability to manage such critical infrastructure. Sowore described the situation as shameful and questioned the loyalty of individuals who continue to support the administration despite these visible failures. He believed that true patriotism would require accountability for such basic managerial shortcomings.

Tinubu Confirms Infrastructure Deficits

President Bola Tinubu himself confirmed the infrastructure challenges facing the Presidential Villa during a special prayer session organized by his family members at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos. The President recounted a specific incident from the Wednesday of the previous week where water supply was cut off while he was shaving. This direct admission from the head of state validates the concerns raised by Sowore and highlights the severity of the utility issues within the Aso Rock complex.

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Tinubu described the situation at the Villa as punishing and emphasized that residents there also face hardships regarding water and electricity. He stated that the administration is fully aware of these deficits and is committed to correcting them. The President noted that the lack of light, water, and electricity represents a broader failure in national development that his government intends to address comprehensively.

Administration Pledges Infrastructure Overhaul

Despite the confirmation of these failures, President Tinubu expressed confidence that his administration possesses the capacity to overcome Nigeria's infrastructure deficits. He insisted that the government has the capability to restore essential services and improve the quality of life for citizens. The President's remarks underscore a commitment to rectifying the systemic issues that have plagued the country's power and water sectors for decades.

Olugbenga Ige, a journalist at Punch Newspapers, reported on these developments with over nine years of professional experience. His reporting reflects a commitment to accurate and impactful journalism, turning leads into well-structured reports that resonate with readers. The incident at the Presidential Villa serves as a microcosm of the larger infrastructural challenges that the Tinubu administration faces as it seeks to implement its development agenda across the nation.