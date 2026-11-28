Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde discusses her difficult childhood, her late mother's opposition to her acting career, and the regret of never resolving their past conflicts.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has publicly shared the painful details of her childhood relationship with her late mother, revealing that she once disliked her mother so intensely that she claimed one of her father's girlfriends as her own parent. The Nollywood actress made these disclosures during an interview on the YouTube show Back Room, which was published on a recent Friday. She opened up about a difficult upbringing characterized by frequent beatings and her mother's strong opposition to her decision to pursue a career in acting. Omotola explained that she struggled to connect with her mother while growing up, noting that she saw her mother's disciplinary methods as excessive and unwarranted.

Childhood Struggles and Career Opposition

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stated that she did not connect with her mother and felt hatred toward her, leading her to deny her motherhood repeatedly. She recalled spending most of her childhood with her father and viewing her mother's approach to discipline as overly harsh. The actress described her feelings as strong enough to make her publicly claim another woman as her mother to be honest about her aversion. This deep-seated resentment was fueled by the physical punishments she received, which she believed were disproportionate to her actions as a child. She emphasized that this dynamic created a significant emotional barrier between her and her mother that lasted for many years.

Also read Nkem Owoh Mourns Pete Edochie, Reveals Plan To Celebrate His 80th Birthday

The tension intensified after Omotola's father passed away, as her mother's concerns about her entry into the entertainment industry grew more pronounced. In that era, acting was often negatively perceived, with some people unfairly associating women in entertainment with prostitution. Her mother feared that pursuing an acting career would expose her daughter to negative perceptions and severe criticism from family members. Omotola noted that her mother believed going into entertainment was akin to entering prostitution, a sentiment that drove her to strongly discourage her daughter's professional aspirations. This cultural stigma created a major conflict within the family, with Omotola determined to follow her passion despite the heavy disapproval.

Mother's Resistance and Industry Intervention

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde explained that her mother frequently beat her whenever she appeared on television screens as a method of forceful intervention. She recalled that every time she was seen on screen, whether in the movie Venom of Justice, she faced severe physical punishment. Her mother's message was clear, stating that she would not allow her daughter to continue in that specific job. This harsh reaction was aimed at stopping her from pursuing a path that her mother viewed as morally dangerous and socially unacceptable. The physical discipline was a direct response to her professional visibility, highlighting the depth of her mother's anxiety about her safety and reputation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conflict required external intervention from Shake, Omotola's godfather in the entertainment industry, who held several meetings with her mother. Shake argued that Omotola was brilliant and that the entire industry was rooting for her as the new girl who everyone liked. He emphasized her talent and the support she had garnered to persuade her mother to allow her to continue acting. Despite these efforts, Omotola's mother remained hesitant and demanded that Shake take formal responsibility for her if anything happened to her while pursuing the career. This ultimatum was a critical step in gaining her mother's reluctant permission, as she needed assurance of her safety in an industry she distrusted.

Gradual Reconciliation and Lingering Regrets

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde noted that her relationship with her mother gradually improved after she got married and had children. As her mother became a grandmother, she became more comfortable with her daughter's life choices and the family began spending more quality time together. During one family Christmas gathering, her mother acknowledged that she had not always understood Omotola's approach to parenting or her life decisions. She expressed happiness at having her daughter and grandchildren present, stating that this was her happiest time in her life. Her mother's words reflected a sense of acceptance and joy in the family unity, marking a significant shift in their dynamic.

Despite this eventual reconciliation, Omotola expressed deep regret for not having a proper conversation with her mother about their difficult past before her death. She stated that her mother died in 2021, the same year she had her white wedding, which prevented any final discussions about their relationship. She recalled her mother's reflective comments during the Christmas gathering, understanding that they came from a place of genuine introspection. The lack of a definitive closure conversation continues to hurt her, as she realizes she never fully addressed the pain of their earlier years. This unresolved history adds a layer of sadness to her memories of her late mother.

Philanthropic Legacy and Final Advice

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde said that her personal experiences influenced her philanthropic activities, particularly through her NGO, Give and Let Give. She stated that she does a lot of work for widows, extending assistance to other women's mothers as a way to compensate for things she could not do for her own. She explained that there were many things she could not do for her mum, so she now does them for others. This charitable work serves as a meaningful outlet for her grief and a way to honor the memory of her mother by supporting others in similar positions. It transforms her personal loss into a broader social impact, helping widows who may face similar challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also urged people whose mothers are still alive to appreciate and care for them, describing motherhood as one of the most demanding responsibilities in the world. Omotola emphasized that motherhood is a rigorous job that many people do not fully understand. She advised her audience to love their mothers while they can, recognizing the difficulty and dedication required in that role. Her message serves as a reminder of the value of familial bonds and the importance of expressing gratitude before it is too late. This final advice underscores the lessons she learned from her own complex relationship with her mother.