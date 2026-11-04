Omoni Oboli and MTN Nigeria Partner to Release Seven Christmas Movies

Omoni Oboli has announced a partnership with MTN Nigeria to produce seven films for the Christmas season, revealing the project after keeping it secret for some time.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has announced a major partnership with MTN Nigeria to release seven films this Christmas season. The filmmaker made the announcement in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

According to her, the project has been kept under wraps for some time. In her Instagram post, Oboli wrote: Besties!!! I have been keeping something from you, but the cat is FINALLY out of the bag!!! She expressed gratitude to God for the collaboration, quoting the scripture: Seest thou a man diligent in his business?

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Omoni Oboli and MTN Nigeria Partnership

He shall stand before kings and not mere men. Oboli added: I am beyond grateful to God for this incredible partnership with MTN @mtnng to bring you not 1, not 2, but 7 AMAZING MOVIES this Christmas!!! She further teased fans that the festive season will bring a thrilling lineup. It is beginning to look a LOT like Christmas!!!

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You are in for a thrilling ride, and I cannot wait to start unveiling! The announcement was made at an event attended by fellow actors, including BBNaija star Chimsom Chuka, with Christmas-themed movie posters visible in the background. The collaboration brings together Oboli's filmmaking experience and MTN's entertainment platform. The movies are expected to provide audiences with fresh content during the Christmas holidays.

Oboli, who has featured in and produced several Nollywood films, is known for projects including Wives on Strike, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 and Love Is War. The partnership with MTN Nigeria marks a significant expansion of her work into the festive season entertainment space. The project is expected to deliver seven films as part of the entertainment offerings lined up for the festive period. Oboli's announcement has generated excitement among fans and industry observers.

About Reporter Ngozi Ibe

The collaboration is one of the notable entertainment partnerships ahead of Christmas. Ngozi Ibe is a Reporter with Leadership Newspaper, specialising in lifestyle, culture, and human-interest reporting. She is known for in-depth features that offer thoughtful insight into society, identity, and everyday experiences, earning her a reputation as a trusted and authoritative voice on her beat.