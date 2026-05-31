Omokri Advocates State Police as Only Solution to Secure Nigeria's 300,000 Schools

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri argues that with only 230,000 soldiers, Nigeria cannot physically guard its 300,000+ schools, making decentralized state police essential for effective security.

In the wake of a recent abduction in Ogbomosho, prominent commentator and former presidential aide Reno Omokri has reignited a national debate on school security , arguing that Nigeria's current centralized security architecture is fundamentally incapable of protecting its educational institutions.

Omokri insists that the only viable path to securing the nation's vast network of schools is through the widespread adoption of state police forces across all subnational governments. He presents a stark numerical argument: Nigeria's armed forces total approximately 230,000 active personnel, while the number of schools across the country exceeds 300,000. This simple arithmetic, he states, makes it impossible for the federal military to guard every school comprehensively.

His logic posits that even if the entire army were dedicated solely to school patrols, they could only cover a fraction of the institutions, leaving most vulnerable. Omokri's position directly challenges the emotional reactions often following such tragedies, urging citizens to engage in critical thinking and propose realistic alternatives if they disagree with his state police prescription. He frames the issue not as a matter of political will alone, but as a logistical and mathematical impossibility under the current system.

The commentary extends beyond schools to Nigeria's broader security deficit, highlighting the equally daunting challenge of securing the nation's extensive and historically porous land borders. Omokri estimates that continuous, 24/7 border monitoring would require over a million military and paramilitary personnel-a force size Nigeria does not possess and would take significant time and resources to build. This border security gap, he implies, further drains the capacity of federal forces, making decentralization even more urgent.

He points out that the Nigeria Police Force is already overstretched, tasked with routine civil policing while simultaneously augmenting the army in conflict zones in the Northeast and Northwest, regions battling the spillover of Sahel instability. This multi-front strain, he argues, leaves the police unable to provide a dedicated, nationwide school protection detail.

Omokri concludes by issuing a direct challenge to his critics: if his assessment of the arithmetic is wrong, or if there is a better solution than state police, they should present it in his comment section for public education, moving beyond invectives to substantive problem-solving





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

School Security State Police Reno Omokri Nigeria Police Force School Abductions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uba Sani gifts Kaduna pilgrims 300 Riyals each in Saudi ArabiaThe governor who announced this during a visit to the pilgrims’ tents in Muna on Thursday night, commended the pilgrims for their conduct throughout the Hajj exercise

Read more »

Nigeria Governors Consider N100,000 Minimum Wage Amid Economic HardshipThe Nigeria Governors' Forum is considering a new national minimum wage of N100,000 due to rising economic hardship in the country, with consultations ongoing to balance workers' welfare with fiscal sustainability.

Read more »

Nigeria Governors Consider Raising Minimum Wage to N100,000 Amid Economic HardshipGovernors, led by NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, are proposing a national minimum wage increase to N100,000 to address inflation and cost of living pressures. Consultations with the Federal Government and organised labour aim to balance worker welfare with fiscal sustainability for states.

Read more »

Anambra State Introduces Campaign Permit Fees for 2027 General ElectionsThe Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, has introduced campaign permit fees for the 2027 general elections in the state. Presidential candidates will pay N50,000,000, while senatorial and house of representatives candidates will pay N5,000,000 each. The agency will vet and approve all campaign materials before deployment or display.

Read more »