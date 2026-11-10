Omobola Johnson Says Strong Institutions Are Key to Lasting Policy Results in Nigeria

Former minister Dr Omobola Johnson warns that Nigeria's well-designed policies need institutional support, funding and stakeholder commitment to deliver lasting reform results.

Dr Omobola Johnson, a former Minister of Communication Technology in Nigeria, has warned that good government policies may fail to deliver lasting results without strong institutional support, adequate funding and the commitment of stakeholders. Speaking while reflecting on discussions at the Unblocking Reform: From Design to Delivery event, organised by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, she argued that the success of public sector reform s should rest on structures rather than on the individuals who start them.

Johnson made these observations in the context of the event's central question, which concerned why reforms often stall after they have been designed. According to her, Nigeria does not lack well-designed policies. The main difficulty, she said, lies in translating those policies into tangible and sustainable outcomes that citizens can actually see.

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Why Well-Designed Policies Struggle During Implementation

Johnson said the success of public sector reforms should not depend on the individuals who initiate them, but on institutions capable of sustaining implementation beyond their tenure. In her view, a reform that survives only while its original champion remains in office has not yet become institutionalised.

Johnson admitted that some of the reforms initiated during her own tenure were not sustained at the pace she had expected. She said that experience offered important lessons about institutional change, particularly about how reform momentum can weaken when leadership changes hands.

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She explained that public institutions were not necessarily obstacles to reform. Instead, she described them as the channels through which government policies must be implemented, meaning reform leaders have to work through those channels rather than around them.

Procurement Rules, Budget Cycles and Civil Service Hurdles

Johnson said procurement regulations, budget cycles, civil service structures and established relationships within government require reform leaders to adopt a flexible approach. These elements shape how quickly a policy can move from paper to practice and in what form it ultimately reaches the public.

She stated that 'adaptability, in this sense, is not a willingness to abandon the goal. It is a willingness to change the route while holding the destination steady.' In her framing, the distinction is between changing methods and changing the objectives a reform is meant to achieve.

Johnson, who spent 25 years at Accenture before joining government, said her private-sector experience initially shaped her understanding of organisational transformation. She said working in government taught her to distinguish between bureaucratic bottlenecks and procedures designed to protect the public interest, a distinction she presented as essential before reformers decide which obstacles to remove.

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Lessons for Future Reform Leaders in Nigeria

The core lesson Johnson drew for future reform leaders in Nigeria is that lasting change depends on institutional support, adequate funding and stakeholder commitment rather than on a single minister or official. Her remarks suggest that policy design is only the starting point of reform.

For citizens and businesses, the practical implication is that policy announcements may not translate into services or measurable outcomes unless the implementing structures are sustained over time. Johnson's comments place the responsibility for that sustainability on institutions and on the stakeholders who support them.

The source material does not specify any scheduled follow-up sessions, deadlines or next steps arising from the Unblocking Reform event. What it does establish is Johnson's position that the path from policy design to delivery depends on institutional durability, flexible implementation and a clear distinction between obstacles that protect the public and those that simply slow progress.