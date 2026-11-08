Omo-Agege Condemns Asaba Attack on NDC Supporters, Demands Prosecution

Ovie Omo-Agege condemned an attack on NDC supporters during a campaign walk in Asaba, Delta State, alleging involvement of state government and APC elements. He demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, citing previous attacks and calling on President Tinubu and security agencies to intervene.

Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned an attack on supporters of the Nigerian Democratic Congress ( NDC) during a campaign walk in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications, Godwin Anaughe, Omo-Agege said thousands of supporters, led by the Obidient/OK Movement, had gathered for a peaceful roadshow in support of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso when armed men allegedly disrupted the march.

The statement claimed that more than 30 vehicles were damaged and over 10 supporters were injured, including the State Coordinator of the Obidient/OK Movement, Hon. Favour Emerure. Other injured persons were Akpovegho Noah, Ifeoma Enuagwuna, Clinton Ossai, Obiora Anaekwe, Emmanuel Ngene and Ikechukwu Michael. The police had confirmed one death, allegedly involving one of the attackers.

Also read NDC accuses APC supporters of political violence, demands perpetrators' arrest

Omo-Agege Accuses Delta Government Of Attack

Omo-Agege called on the authorities to identify the deceased and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Omo-Agege accused some elements in the Delta State Government and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the attack. He also alleged that the Oshimili South Keke Task Force and a revenue collector, Chief Uche Ndu-Okafor, organised the disruption. He demanded the arrest and prosecution of everyone allegedly involved, including the purported organiser.

Omo-Agege described the incident as part of a pattern of attacks on opposition supporters in the state, citing alleged incidents in Usiefrun, Uvwie, Warri and Effurun between August and September. He recalled that armed men allegedly attacked supporters who gathered to receive him in Usiefrun on August 13, leaving six people injured. He also alleged that more than 50 armed men invaded a venue prepared for a campaign meeting in Uvwie on August 21.

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He further cited an attack on the NDC's One Million-Man March for its candidate, Chris Iyovwaye, on September 18, claiming that over 100 people sustained injuries during the incident. He alleged that one of the attackers, identified as Collins Ogumashe, popularly known as Black Moses, was arrested by residents with an AK-47 rifle but released by the police on the same day without charges.

Previous Attacks On Opposition Supporters Cited

According to him, Governor Oborevwori had promised an investigation and prosecution following the September incident, but no one had been charged.

"That silence is why Asaba happened. You let thugs go free in August, you invite them back in September. You let them go free in September, you invite them back in November. Impunity always brings more violence," he said.

Omo-Agege accused Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of failing to ensure investigations and prosecutions after previous incidents, warning that the alleged inaction had encouraged further violence. He called on the governor, President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services to ensure that those responsible for the Asaba incident were identified and prosecuted.

Omo-Agege Calls For Protection Of Rights

He also urged the authorities to protect opposition parties' rights to hold rallies and use public facilities, while appealing to youths not to allow themselves to be recruited for political violence.

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"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, we call on you directly: stop the barbarism; Deltans will not be intimidated by bloodletting. Stop the attacks. Stop the shielding of thugs. Stop turning Delta into a battleground because you fear losing an election," he stated.

"We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Governor Oborevwori to order - now, before Delta descends fully into anarchy," the statement added. Omo-Agege also questioned: "Who sent the thugs to Asaba? Who sent them to Warri? Who gave Black Moses an AK-47?

Who is bankrolling this war against the opposition and the electorate of Delta State? Deltans deserve answers. And they will get them at the ballot box.

" He maintained that opposition parties should be allowed to campaign freely, alleging that the current administration had made it difficult for his political associates to secure public facilities, use private venues and display campaign materials. He appealed to security agencies to provide adequate protection for opposition rallies and roadshows, describing peaceful political campaigning as a constitutional right.

He urged NDC supporters not to be intimidated by the attacks and appealed to youths in the state to reject recruitment into political violence.

"Do not allow yourselves to be used as thugs. Do not trade your future for a few Naira and bottles of drinks," he said.