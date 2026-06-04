Omega Fire Ministries Cleric Accuses President Tinubu of Manipulating APC Presidential Primary

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has accused President Bola Tinubu of manipulating the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary that produced him as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries , Apostle Johnson Suleman , has accused President Bola Tinubu of manipulating the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary that produced him as the party’s candidate for the 2027 election.

In a video circulating on social media, the cleric criticized the outcome of the APC primary and questioned the credibility of the process that returned the president as the party’s flagbearer. Speaking during a sermon, Suleman alleged that Tinubu’s victory reflected a pattern of electoral manipulation. He said: ‘Tinubu is very corrupt, he’s so used to rigging that he rigged his own unopposed primaries.

’ The remarks have generated reactions across, with supporters and critics of the president engaging in heated arguments over the conduct of the APC exercise. Recall Politics Nigeria earlier reported that Tinubu emerged winner of the ruling party’s presidential primary after securing an overwhelming majority of votes cast by party members across the country. He defeated his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, by a wide margin, cementing his position as the APC’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

However, the scale of the victory has continued to attract scrutiny from opposition figures, civil society actors and political commentators. Questions have been raised over the large number of votes recorded during the exercise, particularly when compared to previous election figures in some states. Several critics have argued that the results appeared unusually high, fueling concerns about transparency within the party’s internal electoral process.

Others have maintained that the figures merely reflected the APC’s extensive nationwide membership structure and the direct primary system adopted by the party. APC officials have consistently defended the exercise. Party leaders insist the primary was conducted in accordance with established guidelines and monitored by relevant electoral authorities. They have described the process as a demonstration of internal democracy and grassroots participation.

While the presidency has not officially responded to the latest remarks, supporters of the president have dismissed the allegations as political opinions lacking evidence. They argue that Tinubu’s victory was expected given his status as the incumbent president and the overwhelming support he enjoys within the ruling party





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APC Presidential Primary President Tinubu Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman Electoral Manipulation Internal Democracy Grassroots Participation Incumbent President Overwhelming Support Party Officials Relevant Electoral Authorities Presidency Supporters Of The President Critics Civil Society Actors Political Commentators Party Membership Structure Direct Primary System Established Guidelines Transparency Concerns Votes Recorded Unusually High Results Political Opinions Evidence Status As The Incumbent President Overwhelming Support Within The Ruling Party

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