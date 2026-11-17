Nigeria's Olympic Eagles overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 win over DR Congo in Ikenne, advancing 4-2 on aggregate to the final round of U-23 AFCON qualifying, where they will face Zambia.

Nigeria's U-23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit with a commanding 4-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo to reach the final qualifying round of next year's U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match was played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, with Nigeria winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi four days earlier. Nigeria took the lead in the eighth minute through Alex Oweilayefa. The forward tapped into an empty net after the Congolese goalkeeper spilled a fierce close-range effort from Umar Abubakar.

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Olympic Eagles Pressure DR Congo Defense

The hosts had already missed a couple of chances before breaking the deadlock, but the early goal lifted their confidence as they continued to press for more goals in their bid to overturn the aggregate deficit. Nigeria maintained their attacking pressure, pinning the visitors back. Oweilayefa, Abubakar, Peter Osayande, Saleh Sadiq, Aderemi Adeoye and Wilfred George continued to threaten the Congolese defence.

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Sadiq came close to doubling Nigeria's lead in the 38th minute, but his effort was cleared off the line. Four minutes later, Abubakar missed from close range as the Olympic Eagles continued to dominate proceedings. Nigeria resumed the second half with greater intensity, and their pressure paid off two minutes after the restart when Osayande finished from close range following good work down the left by Oweilayefa and Adeoye.

That goal drew the tie level on aggregate at 2-2, leaving the Olympic Eagles needing another goal to complete the turnaround. Osayande subsequently moved to the left flank, where his pace and direct running caused further problems for the Congolese defence. One of his attacking runs created the opportunity for substitute Victor Samuel to score Nigeria's third goal, finishing from close range after the visitors failed to deal with the move.

Nigeria Seals Aggregate Victory Over DR Congo

That strike in the 63rd minute took Nigeria ahead 3-2 on aggregate. The Olympic Eagles sealed their passage in the third minute of added time when substitute Abdulmuiz Adeleke converted a penalty to complete the 4-0 victory and a 4-2 aggregate win, extending their advantage beyond DR Congo's reach. DR Congo could not find a response as Nigeria held on to their advantage until the final whistle, sparking celebrations among the home supporters at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Nigeria will now face Zambia in the final qualifying round after the southern Africans edged Burkina Faso 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw. Zambia and Burkina Faso had finished level over two legs before the former prevailed in the shootout to book their place in the final round. The final qualifying round is scheduled for March 2027, where Nigeria will battle for a place at the 2027 U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

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U-23 AFCON Final Round Sets Olympic Path

The tournament will also serve as Africa's qualification pathway for the men's football event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. For Nigeria, the comeback represents a significant boost after the disappointment of their first-leg defeat, keeping alive their ambition of returning to the Olympic football tournament.

The Olympics Eagles, who won gold at the Atlanta 1996 Games, will now turn their attention to the final hurdle in their quest to secure a place at the continental championship and move closer to another Olympic appearance.