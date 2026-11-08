Chelle Names 23-Man Olympic Eagles Squad for DR Congo Qualifier

Head coach Èric Chelle has selected a 23-man squad for Nigeria's U-23 AFCON qualifying clash with DR Congo, including Michael Atata, Daniel Daga, and Abdulmuiz Adeleke. Assistant coach Deniran Ortega will lead the team as Chelle focuses on the Super Eagles.

Head coach Èric Chelle has named a 23-man squad for Nigeria's U-23 AFCON qualifying home-and-away battle with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The squad includes Brighton forward Zadok Yohanna, Molde FC midfielder Daniel Daga, goalkeeper Michael Atata, and junior international Abdulmuiz Adeleke.

The Olympic Eagles seek a place in next year's U-23 AFCON in Egypt, which will also determine Africa's representatives for the 2028 Olympic Games men's football event. Nigeria received a bye in the first qualifying round and must overcome DR Congo over two legs to reach the final round. Atata, who has been called up to the Super Eagles several times, will contend with SJK FC's Samuel James and home-based goalkeeper Clinton Andy for the number one jersey.

Also read Chelle Names 24-Man Super Eagles Squad for Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

Travel plans and match fixtures

The seven players on the roster who play their club football in Nigeria will depart the country on Tuesday ahead of the first leg. The first leg is scheduled for the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Friday, November 13. The return leg will hold at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday, November 17.

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Assistant head coach Deniran Ortega will lead the Olympic Eagles against DR Congo as Chelle turns his attention to the Super Eagles' crucial 2027 AFCON double-header against Tanzania. Ortega has been with the home-based players since camp opened two weeks ago and will work alongside Ikorodu City head coach Bright Ozebagbe.

According to ACL Sports, the 40-year-old Ortega was in charge of most training sessions on Thursday and stood on the touchline during the team's friendly win over Grassrunners on Friday before their departure. Chelle was tasked with coaching both the Super Eagles and the U-23 side under his new contract, but a clash of interests emerged as both teams share the same international window.

Ortega leads Eagles against Congo

The Olympic Eagles travel to Lubumbashi for the first leg on Friday, November 13, the same day the Super Eagles face Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Their return encounter at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne will coincide with Nigeria's senior team's Matchday four meeting with the Taifa Stars. Full squad: Goalkeepers: Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland); Clinton Andy (Rivers United); Michael Atata (Ikorodu City).

Defenders: Christian Akpan (Genk FC, Belgium); Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland); Vince Osuji (Tromsø IL FC, Norway); Emmanuel Godwin (Pardubice FC, Czechia); Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United); Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United); Aliu Sugau (Barau FC). Midfielders: John Otomewo (Reims FC, France); Daniel Daga (Molde FC, Norway); Wilfred George (Kristiansund FC, Norway); Chibuzor Nwoko (Fulham FC, England); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Sadiq Saleh (FC Metta, Latvia); Victor Samuel (Pardubice FC, Czechia).

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Forwards: Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal); Sulaiman Sani (Al-Qadsiah FC, Saudi Arabia); Umar Abubakar (FC Famalicao, Portugal); Zadok Yohanna (Brighton FC, England); Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia); Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme).