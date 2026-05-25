Oluwo of Iwo Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Exhumation of Remains of Past Kings

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abudulroshed Akanbi, is facing a lawsuit from three ruling houses in Iwo, Osun State, over alleged exhumation of remains of past kings of the town from the palace premises. The claimants, Princes Olalekan Lamuye, Adedoja Osunwo, Alade Ismaila, Ganiyu Saheed, Kosiru Kolawole, and Wasiu Abolusodun, instituted the suit number HoS/56/2026 on behalf of Ogunmakinde Ande, Adegunodo and Alausa ruling houses in Iwo.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abudulroshed Akanbi, is facing a lawsuit from three ruling houses in Iwo, Osun State, over alleged exhumation of remains of past kings of the town from the palace premises.

The claimants, Princes Olalekan Lamuye, Adedoja Osunwo, Alade Ismaila, Ganiyu Saheed, Kosiru Kolawole, and Wasiu Abolusodun, instituted the suit number HoS/56/2026 on behalf of Ogunmakinde Ande, Adegunodo and Alausa ruling houses in Iwo. The defendants in the suit, beside Oba Akanbi, include the Osun State Governor, the Secretary, Iwo Local Government, the Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja.

The claimants sought 13 reliefs including an order of court declaring Oba Akanbi unqualified for appointment and installation as Oluwo of Iwo. They also asked the court for a declaration that the invitation, arrest and subsequent detention of Adedoja Osunwo, the second claimant in the case, for four days by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja at the instance of Oba Akanbi over purely civil matter of defamation of character is unlawful, irregular and illegal, and in breach of the claimant’s fundamental rights.

The claimants also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 6th & 7th Defendants, their servants, agents, officers or otherwise howsoever called from inviting, arresting, detaining or further inviting, further arresting and further detaining the 24 claimants over purely civil matter of defamation of character of the 1st defendant and at the instance and prompting of the 1st defendant.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from performing or further performing the function of Oluwo of Iwo and from parading himself or further parading himself, and from holding himself out or further holding himself out as the Oluwo of Iwo or from claiming to be entitled to occupy the throne of Oluwo of Iwo and from claiming or further claiming any benefit, rights or entitlement as Oluwo of Iwo. The Oluwo of Iwo has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

Oba Akanbi, the 16th Oluwo of Iwo from Gbaase Ruling House, was installed by then Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in 2016, succeeding Oba Ashiru Tadese, whose death was made public on February 18, 2012. The monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

The PUNCH reports that Oba Akanbi has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others. In recent past, the monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

The claimants, Princes Olalekan Lamuye, Adedoja Osunwo, Alade Ismaila, Ganiyu Saheed, Kosiru Kolawole, and Wasiu Abolusodun, instituted the suit number HoS/56/2026 on behalf of Ogunmakinde Ande, Adegunodo and Alausa ruling houses in Iwo.

The defendants in the suit, beside Oba Akanbi, include the Osun State Governor, the Secretary, Iwo Local Government, the Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja. The claimants sought 13 reliefs including an order of court declaring Oba Akanbi unqualified for appointment and installation as Oluwo of Iwo.

They also asked the court for a declaration that the invitation, arrest and subsequent detention of Adedoja Osunwo, the second claimant in the case, for four days by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja at the instance of Oba Akanbi over purely civil matter of defamation of character is unlawful, irregular and illegal, and in breach of the claimant’s fundamental rights.

The claimants also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 6th & 7th Defendants, their servants, agents, officers or otherwise howsoever called from inviting, arresting, detaining or further inviting, further arresting and further detaining the 24 claimants over purely civil matter of defamation of character of the 1st defendant and at the instance and prompting of the 1st defendant.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from performing or further performing the function of Oluwo of Iwo and from parading himself or further parading himself, and from holding himself out or further holding himself out as the Oluwo of Iwo or from claiming to be entitled to occupy the throne of Oluwo of Iwo and from claiming or further claiming any benefit, rights or entitlement as Oluwo of Iwo. The Oluwo of Iwo has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

Oba Akanbi, the 16th Oluwo of Iwo from Gbaase Ruling House, was installed by then Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in 2016, succeeding Oba Ashiru Tadese, whose death was made public on February 18, 2012. The monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

The PUNCH reports that Oba Akanbi has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others. In recent past, the monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

The claimants, Princes Olalekan Lamuye, Adedoja Osunwo, Alade Ismaila, Ganiyu Saheed, Kosiru Kolawole, and Wasiu Abolusodun, instituted the suit number HoS/56/2026 on behalf of Ogunmakinde Ande, Adegunodo and Alausa ruling houses in Iwo.

The defendants in the suit, beside Oba Akanbi, include the Osun State Governor, the Secretary, Iwo Local Government, the Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director, National Cyber Crime Centre, Abuja. The claimants sought 13 reliefs including an order of court declaring Oba Akanbi unqualified for appointment and installation as Oluwo of Iwo.

They also asked the court for a declaration that the invitation, arrest and subsequent detention of Adedoja Osunwo, the second claimant in the case, for four days by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja at the instance of Oba Akanbi over purely civil matter of defamation of character is unlawful, irregular and illegal, and in breach of the claimant’s fundamental rights.

The claimants also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 6th & 7th Defendants, their servants, agents, officers or otherwise howsoever called from inviting, arresting, detaining or further inviting, further arresting and further detaining the 24 claimants over purely civil matter of defamation of character of the 1st defendant and at the instance and prompting of the 1st defendant.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from performing or further performing the function of Oluwo of Iwo and from parading himself or further parading himself, and from holding himself out or further holding himself out as the Oluwo of Iwo or from claiming to be entitled to occupy the throne of Oluwo of Iwo and from claiming or further claiming any benefit, rights or entitlement as Oluwo of Iwo. The Oluwo of Iwo has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

Oba Akanbi, the 16th Oluwo of Iwo from Gbaase Ruling House, was installed by then Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in 2016, succeeding Oba Ashiru Tadese, whose death was made public on February 18, 2012. The monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others.

The PUNCH reports that Oba Akanbi has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others. In recent past, the monarch has been having a running battle with princes from the three other ruling houses in Iwo over issues relating to chieftaincy, among others





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Oluwo Of Iwo Lawsuit Exhumation Of Remains Past Kings Chieftaincy

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