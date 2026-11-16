Adelegbe Asks Supreme Court to Restore APC Nomination for Owo/Ose Seat

Oluwatimehin Emmanuel Adelegbe has filed an 18-ground appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the October 9 Court of Appeal judgment that recognized Abdulghani Arobo as the APC candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

Oluwatimehin Emmanuel Adelegbe has asked the Supreme Court of Nigeria to set aside the October 9 judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which recognized Abdulghani Arobo as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State.

The apex court is expected to hear the appeal on Wednesday. The appeal was filed by Adelegbe, who claims he won the APC primary election held on May 16 and was duly nominated as the party candidate for the constituency. The respondents in the appeal are Arobo, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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Adelegbe Challenges Ruling on Evidence Admission

In his notice of appeal, filed by his legal team led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), Adelegbe faulted the Court of Appeal for refusing his application to tender evidence. He argued the evidence would establish that he won the primary election and that the APC uploaded his name to the INEC portal as its candidate for the seat. The appellant also challenged the appellate court judgment in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1235/2026.

That judgment affirmed the August 5 judgment of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which recognized Arobo as the APC candidate for the constituency. The notice of appeal contains 18 grounds. Adelegbe wants the apex court to allow his appeal and set aside the October 9 interlocutory orders and judgment of the Court of Appeal.

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He also seeks an order affirming, restoring and directing INEC to recognize, publish and maintain his name, profile and nomination particulars as the duly nominated APC candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the next general elections. In the first ground of appeal, Adelegbe contends that the Court of Appeal erred in law and occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice.

He says the court refused his motion on notice, brought pursuant to Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, for leave to adduce fresh or additional evidence. Adelegbe identified the additional evidence he wanted to submit as statutory public documents.

Appellant Presents Fresh Evidence for Court Consideration

They include an APC official candidate forwarding letter dated June 26, 2026, his Form EC9 affidavit, an INEC Candidate Nomination Portal submission receipt dated July 11, 2026, and a certified true copy of the official APC Election Committee result sheet showing that he polled 13,094 votes. He added that the essence of the application showed that had Arobo joined him as a party in the suit leading to the August 5 judgment, he would have provided sufficient evidence showing that he was the person declared the winner of the APC primaries for the constituency.

He argued that under Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, the appellate court has full discretionary power to receive further evidence on questions of fact. This is particularly so, he said, where such evidence could not have been produced at the trial court as a result of his exclusion through no fault of his own, or where special grounds exist. Adelegbe accused Arobo of deliberately excluding him from the proceedings before the trial court.

He further contends that unlawful exclusion and non-joinder of a necessary and indispensable party at the lower court constitute the highest threshold of special grounds under Order 4 Rule 2. He said a party who was unaware of a proceeding cannot be faulted for not tendering documents during trial from which he was excluded. On another ground of appeal, he argued that the Court of Appeal erred in law and reached a perverse decision.

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Adelegbe Argues Trial Court Breached Constitutional Rights

He said it affirmed the trial court judgment delivered in total breach of Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution and without joining him as an indispensable necessary party, upon the erroneous finding that no final declaration or return had been made in his favour. The appellant added that the appellate court further erred in law in holding that he was bound by the trial court proceedings under the doctrine of standing by, and that the APC adequately represented and defended his interests.

He contends that the doctrine of estoppel by standing by strictly requires clear proof that the non-party had full, actual notice of the institution and pendency of the suit. It also requires proof that the non-party possessed a direct interest in the subject matter and consciously made an informed election to stand by and allow others to fight his cause on his behalf.

Adelegbe noted that he deposed in his uncontroverted affidavits that he was never served with documents in relation to the suit Arobo filed and on which the trial court judgment was based. He stated that he had absolutely no actual or constructive knowledge of the suit until after final judgment was delivered behind his back on August 5, 2026. He said this made it legally impossible to invoke the doctrine of standing by against him.

Adelegbe added that the Court of Appeal erred in law in holding that Arobo was justified in bypassing the APC final appellate organ, the National Working Committee, after waiting 11 days. He also faulted the appellate court for holding that Arobo suit at the trial court was properly commenced by originating summons under Paragraph 7(1) of the Pre-Election Practice Directions 2026 despite grave, hostile and conflicting factual allegations raised in the suit.

The appeal further challenges the lower court finding that no final declaration or return had been made in his favour. Adelegbe argues that the trial court breached Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution by failing to join him as an indispensable party, thereby occasioning a grave miscarriage of justice in the determination of his political rights.