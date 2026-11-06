Oluwatayo Ayodele Converts Cocoa Pods to Clean Water

UNIMED graduate Oluwatayo Ayodele develops sustainable water treatment using agricultural waste, shifting from medicine to innovate.

University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State, graduate Oluwatayo Ayodele has successfully transitioned from medical studies to technology innovation. He recently engineered a sustainable solution for treating polluted water using discarded cocoa pod husks. This development addresses critical environmental pollution while repurposing agricultural waste.

Akademik Journey From Medicine To Innovation

Oluwatayo Ayodele initially pursued medicine and surgery at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State. He maintained a high academic standard with a cumulative grade point average of 4.91 out of 5.0. His parents preferred a medical career for him due to his brother studying dentistry at Obafemi Awolowo University. His father studied electrical engineering while his mother taught computer science.

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In his second year, Oluwatayo Ayodele felt unfulfilled with the traditional medical curriculum. He sought a discipline that allowed him to integrate his passion for creativity into healthcare. He switched to physiotherapy to find a better balance between clinical practice and inventive problem-solving. He had previously wanted to study Biomedical Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Family expectations heavily influenced his initial educational choices. His parents preferred he study in Ibadan or Ile-Ife due to extended family connections. However, his interest in innovation competitions remained strong throughout secondary school. Late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu invited him to receive an award for innovation in 2017. This early recognition validated his creative abilities before university admission.

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Cocoa World App And Supply Chain Challenges

The genesis of his current environmental project lies in earlier entrepreneurial attempts. Oluwatayo Ayodele developed an application called Cocoa World during his second year. This app aimed to connect cocoa farmers directly with international consumers. Farmers received only six per cent of the value generated along the supply chain.

He participated in the Ericsson and Fishbowl Challenge in his first year in 2022. Although he did not pass the first round initially, he refined his approach for the 2023 competition. His Cocoa World application made it into the top five out of 87 participating nationalities. Judges provided feedback that inspired him to return to the drawing board for future projects.

He submitted the idea again for the Wege Prize in 2024. The submission did not progress beyond the second round of evaluation. This process highlighted the need for tangible physical products alongside digital solutions. The experience taught him valuable lessons about product viability and market needs.

Turning Waste Into Water Treatment Resources

Oluwatayo Ayodele revised his research strategy by 2025. He searched academic articles for keywords related to cocoa properties. He discovered that cocoa pods were dumped in heaps, hindering plant growth in farming areas. Farmers often burned the pods, contributing to carbon emissions and environmental pollution.

He identified a scientific opportunity in the weight distribution of the pod. The cocoa bean inside weighs about 0.25kg while the husk weighs approximately 0.75kg. This large volume of husk represented a significant waste resource. He applied the principles of the circular economy to convert this waste into useful resources.

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Research into the chemical properties of the husk revealed filtration capabilities. He realized the material could effectively treat polluted water. This pivot transformed a local agricultural problem into a global environmental solution. The approach directly addresses climate change implications caused by burning waste.

Funding And Future Technological Directions

His innovation efforts were supported by the British Council. The funding came through the Innovation for African Universities programme. This sponsorship exposed him to international challenges and tested his problem-solving skills. The programme emphasized identifying local community challenges and developing scalable solutions.

Oluwatayo Ayodele attended U-COHub lessons in his second year. His parents were initially upset about his focus on innovation over medical studies. They wanted him to concentrate exclusively on his clinical academic requirements. However, his persistence in attending boot camps eventually clarified his career direction.

The new water treatment technology represents a significant shift in his professional goals. He is now pursuing a career in the technology space rather than clinical medicine. His work demonstrates how academic flexibility can lead to sustainable engineering solutions. The project continues to evolve as he refines the filtration process.