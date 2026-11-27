Nigerian teen Oluwakemi Adegbuyi reaches the final three for the 2026 CAF award after her pivotal role in the Flamingos' historic U-17 World Cup victory.

Nigerian football star Oluwakemi Adegbuyi has officially secured a position among the final three nominees for the 2026 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award. The 16-year-old forward emerges as the sole Nigerian finalist in the women's individual categories, marking a significant recognition for African youth talent. This nomination follows a breakout year defined by her instrumental contributions to the Flamingos' historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph in Morocco. Adegbuyi now faces stiff competition from Cameroon's Maéva Nyadjou and Morocco's Kautar Azraf in the race for this prestigious continental honor.

Match History And Performance Statistics

Adegbuyi's path to the final shortlist was paved by a remarkable scoring record that directly influenced Nigeria's championship run. During the tournament, she netted nine goals across the qualifying stages and the final matches held in Morocco. This prolific output underlined her critical role in attacking threats throughout the entire campaign. Her ability to consistently find the back of the net helped Nigeria navigate difficult qualifying rounds and progress through the tournament proper with resilience. The nine-goal return serves as concrete evidence of her influence and solidifies her status as one of the most exciting young prospects in African women's football today.

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Exclusion Of Head Coach Akeem Busari

While Adegbuyi successfully reached the final stage of individual voting, Flamingos head coach Akeem Busari was unable to secure a spot on the final list for the Women's Coach of the Year award. Busari had been widely tipped to feature on the shortlist due to his tactical leadership during the World Cup victory. However, he failed to make the cut, leaving Nigeria without representation in that specific coaching category. The final three nominees for the coaching award are Cameroon's Valentine Nguele, Malawi's Lovemore Fazili, and Morocco's Hicham Drissi. Nguele earned his nomination after guiding Cameroon to their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, while Fazili was recognized for leading Malawi to the WAFCON final. Drissi completed the trio after leading AS FAR to a record third CAF Women's Champions League crown.

Other Nigerian Categories And Missed Opportunities

Nigeria also missed out on having a nominee in the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year category, despite strong performances from its national talent pool. Edo Queens shot-stopper Christiana Uzoma was expected to contend but failed to make the final three. The goalkeeping award will instead be contested by Cameroon's Michaely Bihina, Malawi's Mercy Sikelo, and Morocco's Khadija Er-Rmichi. These omissions highlight the intense competition among the continent's top players and staff. Adegbuyi's nomination remains a vital positive moment for Nigerian women's football, which has faced various challenges beyond the pitch in recent years.

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National Team Competitors And WAFCON Success

The 2026 Women's National Team of the Year award features three nations that were the standout sides at the 2026 WAFCON tournament. Cameroon enters the contest after a historic achievement, securing their maiden continental title with a 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final in Rabat. Malawi also earned a nomination despite falling short in the final, having produced one of the tournament's biggest stories. The Scorchers made their maiden appearance at the competition and defied expectations to reach the final, which also secured their qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Morocco completes the shortlist after another strong campaign on home soil, further reinforcing their position among the leading forces in African women's football.

Club Player Nominations From AS FAR

In the club category, Moroccan champions AS FAR have secured all three nominations for the Women's Interclub Player of the Year award. This dominance follows their successful campaign at the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026. Fatima Tagnaout, Ghizlane Chebbak, and Imane Touriss will compete for the individual honor after playing influential roles in AS FAR's march to another continental title. Their collective success on the club level mirrors the individual brilliance showcased by Adegbuyi on the international stage. These nominations underscore the growing depth of talent in Moroccan football, even as Nigeria looks to build on its youth success in upcoming tournaments.