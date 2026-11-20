Lagos executive assistant Oluwagbemiga Olajide faces death from an aggressive brain tumor. His brother Ayomide appeals for N10 million to save his life and protect his pregnant wife.

Lagos resident Oluwagbemiga Olajide is fighting for his life against an aggressive brain tumor that has left him in constant pain and frequent seizures. His brother, Ayomide, is urgently seeking financial assistance to cover N10 million required for immediate neurosurgery and post-operative care.

Medical Crisis and Diagnostic Struggles

The medical nightmare began with persistent headaches that the family initially dismissed as work-related stress. By September, the situation escalated when one of Olajide's eyes began to close, prompting urgent hospital visits. Doctors initially suspected nerve issues, but MRI scans revealed fluid affecting his eyes, leading to the discovery of the tumor. The diagnostic process was arduous, involving multiple referrals between hospitals and numerous tests. Olajide and his family spent over N3 million just to confirm the tumor's location, a financial burden that has left them exhausted and desperate.

Also read Nigeria Needs $410bn For Energy Transition As Mandatory ESG Reporting Begins 2028 — NECA

Severe Symptoms and Daily Agonies

Oluwagbemiga Olajide has not slept properly for more than 95 days due to relentless headaches and seizures. He experiences up to ten seizures daily, causing his entire body to shake and leaving him unable to function. Medical staff administer medications to manage the crises, but the seizures return within hours. The aggressive nature of the tumor has also caused partial paralysis on one side of his face. Ayomide, who serves as his primary caregiver, notes that Olajide's resilience is miraculous, as similar cases often prove fatal. The constant pain and unpredictability of the seizures have created an unbearable emotional toll on the entire household.

Financial Barrier to Life-Saving Treatment

Current medical professionals at Olajide's hospital have stated that the surgery and subsequent care will cost N10 million. This sum is far beyond the family's current means, especially after the N3 million already spent on diagnostics. The family previously sought help through various channels, including traveling to Ibadan. In Ibadan, they consulted a neurosurgeon who explained the complexity of the case and the necessity of further appointments. However, the delay in access to specialized care was deemed too risky given the rapid deterioration of Olajide's condition. The family returned to Lagos for immediate attention, hoping private hospital resources would offer a faster solution, but the financial gap remains insurmountable without external aid.

Advertisement

Impact on Family and Community Appeal

The crisis extends beyond Olajide's physical suffering. His wife is currently pregnant with their first child, yet she is unable to rest due to the stress and the constant need to care for him. The emotional and financial strain has disrupted the family's stability, leaving them with no means to sleep or recover. Ayomide is appealing to the public, donors, and medical organizations for urgent intervention. He emphasizes that time is of the essence, as every delay increases the risk to Olajide's life. The family is asking for direct financial support to cover the N10 million surgical cost, ensuring that Olajide receives the specialized neurosurgery he desperately needs to survive and recover.

Urgent Path Forward and Next Steps

The immediate priority is securing the N10 million required for the surgical procedure. Without this intervention, Olajide's condition is expected to worsen, potentially leading to fatal outcomes given the tumor's aggressiveness. Ayomide continues to monitor his brother's condition, waking frequently to manage seizures and provide comfort. The family is not seeking long-term charitable support but rather a one-time critical injection to facilitate the surgery. They are prepared to move forward with the medical team as soon as funds are available. Any assistance provided will directly go toward the hospital bills for the operation and immediate post-surgery care, aiming to restore Olajide's health and alleviate the suffering of his pregnant wife and family.