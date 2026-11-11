Olusosun Landfill Crisis: Environmental and Health Hazards in Lagos

The Olusosun landfill in Lagos poses severe health risks to residents due to toxic emissions, unregulated e-waste processing, and lack of environmental controls.

The Olusosun landfill in Lagos presents an immediate and severe threat to public health and environmental stability for millions of residents and commuters. Located along the Ojota axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kudirat Abiola Way, and Ikorodu Road, this facility emits a persistent stench of rotting organic matter and acrid smoke that assaults the senses of anyone driving past. Brief exposure to this noxious air triggers immediate physiological distress, including severe nausea, gagging, splitting headaches, dizziness, eye and throat irritation, and acute bronchospasm for asthmatics.

Structural Failures of Olusosun Landfill

The Olusosun landfill is a structural anomaly of monumental proportions that violates standard international environmental protocols and Nigeria's own National Environmental Regulations. Established in 1992 on what were once the city's outskirts, the site has been completely swallowed by the relentless metropolitan expansion of Lagos. It now covers 42 hectares as an unlined open dump receiving up to 10,000 metric tons of unsorted municipal, industrial, and container-shipped electronic waste daily. This volume right in the heart of a densely populated megacity is fundamentally abnormal and lacks the impermeable bottom liners, leachate collection ponds, and active Landfill Gas capture networks required by law.

Also read U.S. Consulate in Lagos Extends Support for Nigerian Journalist Training Program

Toxic Emissions and Climate Stressors

The absence of engineered gas extraction wells allows anaerobic decomposition deep within the 40-million-ton waste heap to constantly vent methane, carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and volatile organic compounds into the atmosphere. Driven by rising ambient temperatures, urban heat island effects, and climate-induced thermal stress occasionally intensified by cyclic anomalies like El Niño, microbial putrefaction inside the waste mound accelerates exponentially. This process desiccates surface refuse into a tinderbox, sparking spontaneous subterranean and surface fires exacerbated by scavengers burning plastics and e-waste. Incomplete combustion releases dense plumes of fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and unintentional Persistent Organic Pollutants like dioxins and furans.

Health Impacts on Local Communities

Empirical monitoring reveals that these toxic fumes and noxious odours spike dramatically at night and in the early morning when atmospheric temperature inversions and high humidity trap stagnant air masses near the ground. For the human population subjected to chronic inhalation, fine particulate matter bypasses the respiratory tract's defences, penetrating deep into lung alveoli and the bloodstream. This drives high local rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute bronchitis, reduced lung function, and cardiovascular strain, alongside psychological stress from the inescapable odour. Furthermore, chronic exposure to airborne dioxins, benzene, and heavy metal vapours such as lead, cadmium, and elemental mercury volatilized from crushed electronics introduces severe carcinogenic, neurotoxic, and teratogenic risks that threaten fetal and cognitive development.

Advertisement

E-Waste Violations and Legal Breaches

The open dumping and chemical stripping of hazardous e-waste by thousands of unprotected informal waste pickers directly breach the Environmentally Sound Management mandates of international treaties like the Basel and Bamako conventions. This practice infringes upon Article 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights while violating the Stockholm Convention through the release of POPs. The lack of engineered controls turns the dumpsite into an open-air biochemical hazard that severely undermines Nigeria's commitments under the Paris Agreement and the Global Methane Pledge. These activities expose workers and nearby residents to dangerous levels of toxins without any protective measures or regulatory oversight.

Hydrological Risks and Future Consequences

The damage extends far beyond the air as climate change drives more erratic, intense precipitation and torrential flash rainfall along the low-lying Lagos coast. The unlined dumpsite becomes a hydrological disaster where intense downpours turn uncapped tipping platforms into impassable mud pits that immobilise compaction machinery. Water percolating through mounds of decomposing waste and smashed electronics triggers sudden, high-volume leachate pulses. This hazardous liquid runoff, heavily laden with lead, chromium, arsenic, methylmercury, and pathogenic bacteria, overflows into open municipal drains and seeps directly into the shallow coastal aquifers beneath Lagos, contaminating the water supply for the surrounding communities of Ojota, Ikeja, and Ikosi-Ketu.