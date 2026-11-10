Obasanjo Says He Rejected US Asylum Offer Before Abacha Regime Arrested Him

Olusegun Obasanjo recounts rejecting a US political asylum offer and being arrested under Sani Abacha, later released after Abacha's death and elected president in 1999.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he rejected an offer of political asylum from the United States, even though he was warned he would be arrested if he returned to Nigeria during the regime of former military Head of State, the late Gen.

Sani Abacha. Obasanjo disclosed this while recounting his experience under Abacha in a video published by BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday. He said the decision was difficult because he did not believe he had committed any offence that warranted his arrest. Obasanjo served as Nigeria's military head of state between 1976 and 1979.

Also read Nigeria must tackle insecurity, unemployment — Obasanjo

Obasanjo Retired As Four Star General

He was also Nigeria's civilian president from 1999 to 2007. He attained the rank of a four-star general before retiring from the Nigerian Army at the age of 42. Speaking about his life after leaving the office of head of state, the former president said he retired from the military too early. He had become a four-star general and the military head of state, which he described as the highest political office he could rise to.

Obasanjo said he decided to go into farming after retiring from the military, and the business was thriving until his arrest. Abacha, Nigeria's head of state from 1993 to 1998, had decided that Obasanjo must be liquidated to have his way, he said. According to him, the American ambassador in Nigeria informed him that the United States had offered him political asylum because of concerns that he would be arrested upon his return.

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Obasanjo said he declined the offer and returned to Nigeria, where he was eventually arrested. He said he was travelling and coming back when the American ambassador called him and told him his country had offered him political asylum because they knew he would be arrested if he returned home. He described the moment as difficult because he had done nothing. Obasanjo recalled asking what they wanted to arrest him for, adding that he did not want political asylum.

Security Surrounded Obasanjo Farm

When he arrived, he said, they seized his passport. He said he made it to his farm, where his security personnel at the gate waved him down. The security officer told him that security had surrounded the farm. In less than 15 minutes, a man came in mufti, not in uniform, a policeman, and told him he had been invited by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Obasanjo said he initially rejected the invitation, insisting that if the AIG wanted to invite him, he would do so in person, and that if the AIG wanted to see him, the officer should come to the farm. He said he eventually drove to the police station, where the AIG told him he had been instructed to arrest him.

Jimmy Carter Pleaded For Obasanjo

He said an intervention led to his being placed under house arrest, but security operatives later took him to prison during a late-night operation. He recounted that President Jimmy Carter came and pleaded on his behalf, after which he was put under house arrest. Obasanjo said they came one day while he was playing squash at about 1 am. They told him they were taking him away, and from there he went to prison.

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Abacha seized power in November 1993 after overthrowing the Interim National Government led by Ernest Shonekan. Obasanjo was eventually released following Abacha's death in June 1998. He went on to contest and win the 1999 presidential election, becoming Nigeria's first elected president under the Fourth Republic. He served two terms and left office in May 2007.