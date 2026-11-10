Olusegun Obasanjo Rejects US Asylum Amid Abacha Threats

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reveals he refused US political asylum during the Sani Abacha regime, choosing to return to Nigeria despite arrest warnings.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that he turned down an offer of political asylum from the United States. This revelation came during an interview with BBC News Pidgin published on Tuesday. The former Head of State explained his decision to return to Nigeria despite explicit warnings about potential arrest by the late military ruler General Sani Abacha.

Obasanjo's Early Retirement and Farming Plans

After leaving office as the military Head of State, Obasanjo retired from the Nigerian Army at age 42. He had achieved the rank of four-star general and viewed farming as his next professional pursuit. He stated that he had reached the highest possible position in the military hierarchy. Consequently, he saw no reason to continue serving in the armed forces after attaining such a senior rank.

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The US Embassy Warning and Refusal of Asylum

While traveling abroad, the American ambassador in Nigeria contacted Obasanjo regarding his safety. The diplomat informed him that the United States government was prepared to grant him political asylum. This offer was made due to concerns that he would face arrest upon returning to his home country. The former president described this situation as difficult but firmly rejected the refuge option. He maintained that he had committed no offense warranting flight or exile.

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Confrontation with the Abacha Regime

Obasanjo noted that the Abacha administration intended to eliminate him to consolidate power. He recalled being unaware of these lethal intentions while he was still overseas. Upon arriving back at his farm, security personnel reported that government operatives had surrounded the premises. This event marked a significant turning point in his confrontation with the military government. It ultimately led to his detention and imprisonment under the Abacha regime.

Reflections on Principle and National Duty

The former leader emphasized his belief that he had done nothing wrong to justify fleeing. He questioned what grounds existed for his arrest given his lack of wrongdoing. His refusal to accept asylum was rooted in a strong sense of personal integrity and national duty. He chose to face the consequences within Nigeria rather than seek safety abroad. This stance highlighted his commitment to democratic principles during a turbulent period.