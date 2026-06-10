Olukoyede Warns Against Vote Buying and Money Politics Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has warned Nigerians against vote buying and money politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing them as serious threats to democratic governance.

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede , has warned Nigerians against vote buying and money politics ahead of the 2027 general elections , describing them as serious threats to democratic governance .

Olukoyede made the warning on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, while delivering the inaugural lecture of the High-Level Guest Speakers’ Series organised by the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies of the University of Ilorin. He said the EFCC remains committed to stopping the monetisation of the electoral process, stressing that vote buying undermines democracy and good governance.

"The EFCC is opposed to the commercialisation of votes," he said, adding that it weakens the foundation for good governance. Olukoyede warned that political leaders who benefit from vote buying often misplace their priorities once in office.

"Leaders who pay their way into public office are unlikely to prioritise public good and accountability. Beyond vote buying, he noted that electoral offences are becoming more sophisticated, with perpetrators now adopting covert strategies.

"Codes are being used covertly, and linkages are established outside electoral frameworks," he noted. Olukoyede disclosed that the EFCC has made arrests and secured convictions in electoral-related cases involving politicians, voters, and officials, adding that enforcement would be intensified ahead of the 2027 elections.

"We are aware of all these antics and we are prepared to safeguard the integrity of our elections," he added. He called on political parties to embrace issue-based campaigns and reject divisive rhetoric, while urging the media and security agencies to remain professional, neutral, and proactive in safeguarding the electoral process. According to him, credible elections require collaboration among all stakeholders, stronger enforcement of electoral laws, and sustained commitment to peace.

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues. All rights reserved.

This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. As a Nigerian living in Nigeria or diaspora, you can now earn about ₦17- ₦25Million when you acquire premium domains for as low as $2500. You get paid in US Dollars. Ideal for Civil/public servants, Entrepreneurs, Accountants, Doctors, IT Experts and many others.

Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline – join now! Lawmakers don't fix their salaries, RMAFC does — Senate leader Bamidel





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olukoyede Vote Buying Money Politics Democratic Governance 2027 General Elections Electoral Offences Vote Buying Money Politics Oluwole Ajayi Olukoyede Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Vote Buying Money Politics Oluwole Ajayi Olukoyede Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Vote Buying Money Politics Oluwole Ajayi Olukoyede Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Vote Buying Money Politics Oluwole Ajayi Olukoyede Economic And Financial Crimes Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027 : Even If They Kidnap All Of Us, There’s No Vacancy In Aso RockAhead of 2027 Presidential Election, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has alleged that some persons are sponsoring insecurity to distract President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »

2027: Peter Obi needs to expand electoral map across Northern NigeriaThe Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, presidential candidate, Peter Obi,

Read more »

Civil society warns that limited activism threatens Nigeria's democratic future ahead of 2027 electionsAbuja civil society forum stresses continuous citizen engagement, access to information and voter registration as essential to preserving Nigeria's constitutional democracy before the 2027 polls.

Read more »

EFCC Chairman Warns Against Excessive Election Spending and Announces Tech-Driven Monitoring for 2027 PollsOla Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, highlights the dangers of massive financial investments in political primaries and announces plans to deploy drones to combat vote-buying in Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Read more »