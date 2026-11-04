Olujuwon Obasanjo Joins PBAT Movement as Special Adviser for Tinubu 2027 Re-Election

Hon. Olujuwon Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has joined the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as Special Adviser on Political Affairs and pledged support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. He was welcomed in Abuja by National Coordinator Sunday Adekanbi, also known as Sunday Asuku.

Hon. Olujuwon Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has joined the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement as Special Adviser on Political Affairs. He pledged to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Obasanjo made the pledge during a visit to the Movement's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. The National Coordinator received him and led a guided tour of the facility to familiarise him with the organisation's structure and operations. He described his appointment as an honour and a privilege. He commended the Movement for its outreach across communities, its efforts to touch lives and its promotion of government activities.

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Obasanjo said he had followed the Movement's activities for some time and was impressed by its work. He added that he was ready to contribute his share towards its objectives and the re-election of President Tinubu. According to him, the President has started on a good note. This, he said, makes it necessary for Nigerians, particularly young people, to join hands to sustain the ongoing reforms and ensure continuity in governance.

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Obasanjo Pledges Support For Tinubu Re-election

He said the country had made progress in areas including salary payments, infrastructure development and investment opportunities. He noted that the gains recorded should be sustained. He expressed confidence that continued support for the President would enable his administration to build on its achievements. He said it would also deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Obasanjo also disclosed that he had been a member of the All Progressives Congress since 2014. He explained that his family allows members to hold independent political views and pursue their political interests without animosity. Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comr. Sunday Adekanbi, also known as Sunday Asuku, welcomed Obasanjo to the Movement.

He described him as an experienced political figure with a strong background in leadership and governance. He expressed optimism that his experience and understanding of political mobilisation would strengthen the Movement and advance its activities nationwide. Adekanbi said the organisation was pleased to receive the younger Obasanjo. He noted that Obasanjo's decision to join the Movement reflected his interest in contributing to Nigeria's growth and development.

Movement Welcomes Younger Obasanjo

The National Coordinator added that the Movement expected him to bring his knowledge and experience to bear in advancing its objectives. The development comes as political groups and parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general election. Supporters of the President are intensifying grassroots mobilisation for his re-election.