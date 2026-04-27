Olubadan Warns New Mogajis, Baales Against Land Grabbing and Forced Marriages

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has cautioned newly installed Mogajis and Baales against illegal land acquisition and the forceful taking of wives, emphasizing ethical leadership and the welfare of their communities.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has issued a stern warning to newly appointed Mogajis (family heads) and Baales (village heads) within Ibadanland , emphasizing the importance of ethical conduct and responsible leadership.

The warning specifically addresses the unacceptable practices of forcefully acquiring wives or landed properties, actions which the Olubadan firmly condemns. This directive was delivered during a formal installation ceremony held at the Olubadan’s palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan North Local Government Area, where fifteen Mogajis and seven Baales were officially recognized and bestowed with their respective titles.

The event was a significant gathering, drawing attendance from prominent figures including members of the Olubadan-in-Council, serving political leaders, esteemed traditional title holders, and other respected members of the Ibadan community. The Olubadan’s message, conveyed through the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, underscored the critical role these new traditional office holders play as direct representatives of the Olubadan within their designated domains.

He stressed that their primary responsibility lies in upholding the welfare and ensuring the security of the people they serve. The advice extended beyond simply maintaining order, urging the Mogajis and Baales to govern with a deep sense of reverence for God and to demonstrate respect for those who held positions of authority before them, acknowledging their seniority and experience.

He further encouraged them to actively engage with their communities, fostering open dialogue and ensuring that all voices are heard during meetings and decision-making processes. The Olubadan cautioned against imposing decisions unilaterally, emphasizing the importance of collaborative governance and representing the collective will of the people. He highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in their actions, reminding them that they are entrusted with a significant responsibility to serve as effective conduits between the Olubadan and the populace.

The installation of individuals such as Chief Tolulope Akinkunmi Afolabi as Mogaji of Agunbiade compound, Chief Sijuola Rasaq Ajibola as Mogaji of Looyin compound, and Chief Wasiu Lawal as Mogaji of Obebe Odugunwa compound, signifies a continuation of traditional leadership structures within Ibadanland. Central to the Olubadan’s address was a resolute stance against land grabbing and the illegal acquisition of property or spouses.

He explicitly stated that such actions will not be tolerated under his reign and will be met with prosecution. This firm declaration aims to curb potential abuses of power and safeguard the rights of individuals within Ibadanland. The Olubadan’s warning serves as a clear message that traditional authority must be exercised with integrity and fairness, prioritizing the well-being and security of all citizens.

He reiterated that the sanctity of land ownership and the dignity of individuals are paramount, and any attempt to violate these principles will be swiftly and decisively addressed. The emphasis on legal repercussions underscores the Olubadan’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails. This proactive approach to addressing potential conflicts and safeguarding the rights of the community demonstrates a dedication to fostering a harmonious and prosperous environment within Ibadanland.

The installation ceremony, therefore, was not merely a symbolic transfer of authority but a reaffirmation of the values and principles that underpin the traditional governance system of Ibadanland, with a clear expectation of ethical conduct and responsible leadership from those entrusted with positions of power





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Olubadan Ibadanland Mogajis Baales Land Grabbing Traditional Leaders Oyo State Installation Ceremony

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